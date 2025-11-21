Haq: We Don’t Need A Shining Star

The question of ‘reasonable compensation’ is also dealt with. The treatment meted out to Shah Bano by her husband stood in violation of Islamic Law and should ideally have been dealt with by the local clergy and relevant waqf board. Shah Bano should not have been thrown out of her home, should not have been given instant triple talaq and should not have been denied maintenance. There would have been no need for a legal intervention if the Muslim clergy had come to Bano’s rescue while interpreting the teachings of the Quran. It has laid down guidelines that ensure safety and justice for women. Bano was forced to knock on the doors of the court because institutions and systems that are meant to safeguard the interests of Muslims are dominated and governed by men and Muslim men, like men of all other religions, prefer to interpret religious texts to suit their interests.