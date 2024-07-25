Shah Bano’s Ghost

Section 3 of the 1986 Act states that “a divorced [Muslim] woman shall be entitled to a reasonable and fair provision and maintenance to be made and paid to her within the Iddat period.” In 2001, a five-judge SC bench interpreted “reasonable and fair provision” in Daniyal Latifi to mean financial provision compatible with a lifestyle to which the wife is accustomed, and which would extend beyond Iddat, since ‘provision’ implies for the lifetime. Further, since the statute says that such provision has to be first made (or settled), and then ‘paid within the Iddat period’, the court most creatively interpreted it to mean that while the provision would account for the wife’s future needs, it will have to be paid as a lumpsum within 90 days. Thus the 1986 statute and the interpretation in Daniyal Latifi separated calculation of the holistic provision from its actual payment (to respect that no payments were proper post-severance of relationship). This decision has become final and nobody seems to have had a problem in principle.