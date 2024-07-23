The Cult Culture Of Godmen

The text of the non-disclosure agreement shocked many, especially the ‘Learning from the Master’ programme. The agreement says that the volunteer acknowledges and understands that the programme may involve the “learning and practice of ancient tantric secrets associated with male and female ecstasy, including the use of sexual energy for increased intimacy/spiritual connection, pleasure, harmony and freedom.” These activities may involve nudity, sexual activity, “verbal and written descriptions and audio sounds of a sexually oriented, and erotic nature.” The volunteer will never make anything about it public and does not find these as offensive.