1. Ten fire tenders were immediately dispatched to the site, and firefighting operations are still underway.
2. AIIMS officials have acknowledged the incident but are yet to issue an official statement.
A fire broke out at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the national capital on Thursday evening, prompting a swift response from emergency services.
According to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), the blaze erupted around 5:15 p.m. at the hospital’s Mother and Child Block. Ten fire tenders were immediately dispatched to the site, and firefighting operations are still underway.
“No injuries or fatalities have been reported so far,” a DFS officer confirmed. Patients and staff from the affected section were evacuated as a precautionary measure.
AIIMS officials have acknowledged the incident but are yet to issue an official statement. Preliminary reports suggest the fire caused damage to certain areas of the block, and an assessment is underway to determine the extent of the loss.
Routine hospital operations have largely resumed, with unaffected facilities continuing to function normally.