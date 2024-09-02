In Kashmir's Kunan Poshpora, An Allegation Against The Army That Refuses To Be Swept Away

The case surfaced again in 2004. According to a 2004 report of Jammu and Kashmir Coalition of Civil Society (JKCS), one of the survivors, along with another person, approached the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) for proper investigation. The SHRC sought a report from the DGP. In 2010, the police, according to the JKCS report, upheld the survivors’ medical reports but stated that the case was closed since there had been no identification parade of the army personnel. The SHRC later observed that 40 women were raped while not a single “anti-national element was apprehended on that night.” The SHRC recommended reinvestigating the case through a time-bound Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by an SSP rank officer or above, and Rs two lakhs compensation per victim.