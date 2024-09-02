National

In Kashmir's Kunan Poshpora, An Allegation Against The Army That Refuses To Be Swept Away

In 1991, 40 Kashmiri women alleged that Army officers raped them. The case remains pending

Artwork by Ira Malhotra
Artwork by Ira Malhotra
info_icon

This is the cover story for Outlook's September 2024 magazine issue 'Lest We Forget'. To read more stories from the issue, click here

The Kunan Poshpora alleged mass rape case remains unresolved, and with time seemingly frozen for the villagers in the remote Kupwara region of Kashmir Valley. The residents are reluctant to discuss the case, and their lawyer prefers to avoid addressing it in Kashmir’s current climate. Although the case has been before two Jammu and Kashmir courts and the Supreme Court.

The case surfaced briefly in March 2022, when the Commander of Srinagar-based 15 Corps Lt Gen D P Pandey, during a visit to Kunan village said, the women, who claimed to have been raped, had suffered immensely because of the people involved in that “nexus”. “Some women were used by a 'nexus' to create a 'fake narrative' of mass rape by the Army personnel in Kunan-Poshpora villages of Kupwara district in Kashmir in 1991,” he said.  Lt Gen Pandey said that in 2021, a delegation from Kunan-Poshpora had met him and narrated how a “nexus” had used some women in the twin-villages to cook up a story of mass rape on February 23, 1991.

Allegedly, on the night of February 23/24, 1991, a Battalion of the Fourth Rajputana Rifles of the 68th Brigade conducted a cordon-and-search operation in the Kunan-Poshpora villages. The villagers alleged that while the army interrogated the men, they gang-raped the women in their homes.

On March 5, 1991, after reports of the alleged mass rape drew international and national media attention, the then-Deputy Commissioner S M Yaseen Andrabi recorded the villagers’ statements. Subsequently, he sent the report to the then-Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Wajahat Habibullah seeking inquiry as the issue would have an “adverse” impact on governance. On March 8, 1991 a first information report under sections 376, 452 and 342 of the Ranbir Penal Code at the Police Station Trehgam.

The Army had conducted its own inquiry with the Brigadier level officer visiting the village on March 10 1991. The inquiry report concluded that “the charges (of rape) are… unfounded and mischievous” and levelled to “defame the army.”

On March 18 1991 the then-Divisional Commissioner Wajahat Habibullah visited the village. Habibullah’s leaked report claimed that it was impossible “to believe that officers of such force as the Indian army would lead their men into the village with sole aim of violating the women.” The government then deputed a Press Council of India team led by B G Verghese to investigate the allegations. 

Verghese visited the villages on June 8 and 9, 1991. His team dismissed the allegations and called the incident a “massive hoax” orchestrated by militant groups. However, human rights groups revealed that a police report recorded that their investigation showed that the rapes were prima facie proved.

. People of Srinagar which includes students of different colleges, locals, traders and Anganwadi Workers, took to the street of city centre Lal chowk Srinagar Summer Capital of Indian Kashmir during the demonstration against the rape and murder of a minor girl. (Representative Image) - Photo by Abbas Idrees via Getty Images
The Kunan Poshpora Incident: 33 Years on, Survivors Await Justice

BY Vikram Raj

On March 22, 1991, the DGP conducted another investigation. A human rights report says that the team examined 33 women on March 15 and March 21, 1991. It confirmed the rape allegations. The medical report says that the women’s bodies showed “resolving laceration on the vaginal walls and marks of violence , contusions, and multiple abrasions.” The human rights groups say all women examined by the medical team had said the army officers raped them multiple times. 

On September 23 1991, however, the Director Prosecution informed the Superintendent of Police Kupwara that the case was unfit for prosecution. The police closed the case as untraced.

The case surfaced again in 2004. According to a 2004 report of Jammu and Kashmir Coalition of Civil Society (JKCS), one of the survivors, along with another person, approached the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) for proper investigation. The SHRC sought a report from the DGP. In 2010, the police, according to the JKCS report, upheld the survivors’ medical reports but stated that the case was closed since there had been no identification parade of the army personnel. The SHRC later observed that 40 women were raped while not a single “anti-national element was apprehended on that night.” The SHRC recommended reinvestigating the case through a time-bound Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by an SSP rank officer or above, and Rs two lakhs compensation per victim. 

In 2013 after Nirbhaya rape case, many women from the village filed a PIL before the J&K High Court. At the same time J&K police filed a closure report before the sub-judge Kupwara. However, the sub-judge ordered further investigation. The High Court stayed the order in 2015 after the Army objected. The government, in 2014, challenged the SHRC order of victims’ compensation before the SC. While the SHRC order says that the “DGP tried push the collective crime committed by the army personnel under carpet” medical examination point towards “gang rape.”  The SHRC was removed after abrogation of Article 370, and the case remains unheard by the HC, at sub-judge in Kupwara or in Supreme Court.

(A shorter, edited version of this appeared in the print as 'Kunan Poshpora: Frozen in Time')

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ENG Vs SL, 2nd Test: Joe Root, Gus Atkinson Shine As England Beat Sri Lanka By 190 Runs - In Pics
  2. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test Day 4 Live Score: BAN Start 185-Run Chase Well, In Pursuit Of Historic Series Sweep
  3. PAK Vs BAN, 2nd Test Day 3: Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz Lead Bangladesh's Fightback - In Pics
  4. Gus Atkinson Targets Further England Glory After All-Round Domination At Lord's
  5. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh 2nd Test: Litton Das Orchestrates Stunning BAN Comeback On Day Three
Football News
  1. Ligue 1: PSG Win Over Lille Helps Navigate Champions League Unknown, Insists Luis Enrique
  2. Serie A: Thiago Motta Left Wanting More From 'Frenetic' Juventus Attack
  3. La Liga: Kylian Mbappe Says He Trusted Real Madrid Process After Pressure-Relieving Brace
  4. La Liga: Kylian Mbappe Ends Goal Drought As Real Madrid Blank Real Betis 2-0 - In Pics
  5. EPL: Liverpool Trounce Fierce Foes Manchester United 3-0 At Old Trafford - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. US Open: Aryna Sabalenka Marches On With Straight-Sets Triumph - Data Debrief
  2. US Open: Defending Champ Coco Gauff Endures Serving Woes In Fourth-Round Exit
  3. US Open, Day 6 Women's Singles Wrap: Swiatek, Wozniacki Ease Into Fourth Round - In Pics
  4. US Open, Day 6 Men's Singles Wrap: Jannik Sinner, Daniil Medvedev Enter Round Of 16 - In Pics
  5. US Open: Daniil Medvedev Restores Order At Flushing Meadows With Easy Win - Data Debrief
Hockey News
  1. NHL Player Johnny Gaudreau Killed In Road Accident In New Jersey, Brother Matthew Also Dies
  2. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  3. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  4. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know
  5. Sreejesh's Era Ends, Pathak Takes Over As India's Goalkeeper - Check Out Asian Champions Trophy Squad

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Weather News LIVE Updates: Heavy Rains Lash AP & Telangana; Flash Flood Warning Issued For Himachal
  2. Aruna Shanbaug, The Name That Should Have Been Enough To Protect Medical Professionals
  3. SC Grants Bail To Bibhav Kumar In Swati Maliwal Assault Case
  4. 'Wolf Terror’ In UP’s Bahraich
  5. 2 Women Dead As Landslide Hits Vaishno Devi Track In J&K's Reasi
Entertainment News
  1. How Hindi Cinema Continues to Promote Rape Culture
  2. Anatomy Of A Fall (From Grace): How The RG Kar Rape Case Revealed Social Media’s Worst
  3. Rapture Is A Sensory, Original Fable Teeming With Metaphysical Discovery
  4. #MeToo Storm In Mollywood: From Ranjith To Siddique, Prominent Figures Accused Of Sexual Harassment So Far
  5. Ritabhari Chakraborty Reveals Sexual Abuse Exists In Bengali Film Industry, Urges Mamata Banerjee For Probe Similar To Hema Committee
US News
  1. Viral TikTok Dolphin Trend Boosts Zara Larsson's 'Symphony' To Top Of Charts | Meme Explained
  2. West Indian American Day Parade Returns To Brooklyn With Vibrant Celebration
  3. What You Need For A Perfect BBQ Party
  4. Will Grocery Stores Be Open On Labor Day? | Grocery Stores Timings On Labor Day 2024
  5. Will There Be A ‘Human-Made’ Meteor Shower?
World News
  1. Viral TikTok Dolphin Trend Boosts Zara Larsson's 'Symphony' To Top Of Charts | Meme Explained
  2. West Indian American Day Parade Returns To Brooklyn With Vibrant Celebration
  3. 'We're Currently Not Smart Enough': Elon Musk Reveals How X (Twitter) Algorithm Works
  4. Russia Working To Amend Nuclear Doctrine Amid 'Western Escalations' In Ukraine War
  5. Israel On Strike: Nationwide Strike Hits Economy, Flight Ops And More As Protestors Demand Hostage Deal
Latest Stories
  1. IC 814 Series Row: Home Ministry Summons Netflix Content Head Amid Row Over Hindu Names For Hijackers
  2. Jammu And Kashmir: Soldier Critically Injured After Suspected Attack At Sunjuwan Army Base
  3. Fresh Wolf Attack In UP’s Bahraich Leaves Minor Dead, 2 Women Injured
  4. ED Arrests AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan In Money Laundering Case, Hours After Raid At Home
  5. Daily Horoscope For Today, September 2, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  6. Delhi MLA Amanatullah Khan Alleges ED Arrest Plot, AAP Attacks BJP
  7. India At Paris Paralympics, Day 5 LIVE Updates: Medal Rush In Badminton Likely; Sumit To Defend Javelin Title; Yogesh Sustains Silver In Discus
  8. Weather News LIVE Updates: Heavy Rains Lash AP & Telangana; Flash Flood Warning Issued For Himachal