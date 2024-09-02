After Manipur's Deadly Ethnic Violence, Rape Victims Find Not Closure But Erasure

Angel says that her abductors were armed Meiteis who beat her with the butts of their guns and took her over to women in Wangkhei district who too beat her late into the night before handing her over to “men in black T-shirts, armed with knives, guns and ropes”. These men came in packs driving white Boleros; they blindfolded and tied her and drove her at gunpoint to Langol and then to Bishnupur while repeatedly assaulting her and threatening to kill her. They eventually decided to take her to a nearby hilltop past Ngariyan Ching (hill) where they took turns raping her. Having passed out after repeated beatings on her head, Angel requested permission to urinate upon waking up and her attackers untied her hands. “I knew I just had that one shot. If I did not escape, I would be killed on this hill. So I decided to make a run for it,” Angel recalls a year later. She somehow managed to roll down the hill where she was eventually rescued by a Meitei Pangal Muslim vegetable vendor who was driving by. He hid her amid his stash of vegetables and transported her to Bishnupur police station, even as her assailants followed with guns. Once they reached the station, Angel claims that she told the officers that she was being chased by armed men in cars who belonged to Arambai Tengol, a militant Meitei group that has been named in almost all cases of violence since last year. But when questioned, the mobs told the police that they were just members of a “club”.