Deaf-Mute Woman Gangraped In Balrampur, Two Arrested After Police Encounter

A 21-year-old deaf and mute woman was allegedly kidnapped and gangraped in Uttar Pradesh’s Balrampur on Monday evening, just metres from the homes of senior district officials. The case has raised questions over local surveillance after several CCTV cameras in the area were found to be switched off.
Police said the woman was returning from her maternal uncle’s home, a short walk of about one kilometre, when she was stopped by men on motorcycles and taken to a secluded field. The family alleged that two men took turns to assault her. Due to her disability, she was unable to call for help.
When she failed to return home after an hour, her relatives began searching for her and found her in a disoriented state in bushes near a police post. Her clothes were dishevelled and she was rushed to the district women’s hospital. Doctors said she is stable but in shock. A medical examination confirmed the assault, according to police.
Footage from a CCTV camera near the superintendent of police’s residence shows the woman running down a largely empty road and glancing back as multiple men followed her on three to four motorcycles. The woman’s family alleged that three to four other CCTV cameras in the area, including those near the police post where she was found, were not functioning.
Superintendent of Police Vikash Kumar said the accused were identified through evidence and CCTV footage. “Based on the evidence and CCTV footage, we identified the two men. The two accused suffered injuries during an encounter and are currently under treatment. They have confessed to the crime,” he said.
The accused, identified as Ankur Verma and Harshit Pandey, were arrested within 24 hours of the attack. Additional Superintendent of Police Vishal Pandey said, “A specially-abled woman was returning home from her maternal uncle’s house. On the way, she was stopped and made to sit by a man on his bike. She was taken to a deserted spot and raped. A medical examination has confirmed the assault. We are closely reviewing CCTV footage and working swiftly to apprehend the accused.”
The incident took place close to the residences of the district magistrate, superintendent of police, and local judges. Under Uttar Pradesh’s Operation Trinetra, CCTV cameras have been installed across districts to improve surveillance, but the family claimed negligence in their upkeep contributed to the crime.
A 14-second CCTV clip of the chase was key in tracking down the accused. Police said further investigation is underway.