Deaf-Mute Woman Gangraped In Balrampur, Two Arrested After Police Encounter

Incident occurred near homes of top officials; family alleges CCTV cameras were off, raising questions over security.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Uttar Pradesh Gang Rape News, Deaf Mute Woman Gang Raped in UP, Balrampur, Uttar Pradesh
Screengrab from CCTV footage shows the woman running on a dimly lit road, looking back as several men on motorcycles pursue her moments before the assault. Photo: X
info_icon

A 21-year-old deaf and mute woman was allegedly kidnapped and gangraped in Uttar Pradesh’s Balrampur on Monday evening, just metres from the homes of senior district officials. The case has raised questions over local surveillance after several CCTV cameras in the area were found to be switched off.

Police said the woman was returning from her maternal uncle’s home, a short walk of about one kilometre, when she was stopped by men on motorcycles and taken to a secluded field. The family alleged that two men took turns to assault her. Due to her disability, she was unable to call for help.

When she failed to return home after an hour, her relatives began searching for her and found her in a disoriented state in bushes near a police post. Her clothes were dishevelled and she was rushed to the district women’s hospital. Doctors said she is stable but in shock. A medical examination confirmed the assault, according to police.

Bihar: 13-Year-Old Girl Alleges She Was Raped by Principal, 2 Teachers, 15 Schoolmates - null
Bihar: Woman Alleges Gangrape Inside Ambulance After She Fainted During Exam

BY Outlook News Desk

Footage from a CCTV camera near the superintendent of police’s residence shows the woman running down a largely empty road and glancing back as multiple men followed her on three to four motorcycles. The woman’s family alleged that three to four other CCTV cameras in the area, including those near the police post where she was found, were not functioning.

Superintendent of Police Vikash Kumar said the accused were identified through evidence and CCTV footage. “Based on the evidence and CCTV footage, we identified the two men. The two accused suffered injuries during an encounter and are currently under treatment. They have confessed to the crime,” he said.

The accused, identified as Ankur Verma and Harshit Pandey, were arrested within 24 hours of the attack. Additional Superintendent of Police Vishal Pandey said, “A specially-abled woman was returning home from her maternal uncle’s house. On the way, she was stopped and made to sit by a man on his bike. She was taken to a deserted spot and raped. A medical examination has confirmed the assault. We are closely reviewing CCTV footage and working swiftly to apprehend the accused.”

NHRC Notice To West Bengal Govt And State Police Chief | - Representational Image
NHRC Notices Railways And Haryana DGP Over Gangrape Case of Woman In Train Compartment

BY Outlook News Desk

The incident took place close to the residences of the district magistrate, superintendent of police, and local judges. Under Uttar Pradesh’s Operation Trinetra, CCTV cameras have been installed across districts to improve surveillance, but the family claimed negligence in their upkeep contributed to the crime.

A 14-second CCTV clip of the chase was key in tracking down the accused. Police said further investigation is underway.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. R Ashwin Reveals Reason Behind Sudden Retirement: 'I Would Rather Be At Home'

  2. UP T20 League: Rinku Singh Smashes Unbeaten Century Following Asia Cup 2025 Selection

  3. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

  4. India Left-arm Spinner Gouher Sultana Announces Retirement From Cricket

  5. Shreyas Iyer’s Father Slams BCCI For Asia Cup Exclusion: 'Don't Know What Else He Has To Do'

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

  2. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  3. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  4. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

  5. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-Final: Swiatek-Ruud Beat Top Seeds To Set Up Final Clash With Errani-Vavassori

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Aatma Nirbhar Paradigm

  2. CBI Arrests Eight J&K Police Officers Over Custodial Torture

  3. After Bihar, Will ECI Storm Enter Bengal?

  4. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  5. Future of School Students In Tribal Belt Near Mumbai Hangs In Balance After Several Schools Are Declared Illegal

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Imran Khan Granted Bail By the Supreme Court Of Pakistan

  2. Trump’s Tariff War Gives India-Russia Ties A Boost

  3. Beyond Success: Why Indian Diaspora Faces New Backlash In America

  4. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, August 22, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  2. China, India, Russia: Three Eurasian Economies Amidst 'Unipolar' Geopolitics

  3. US Suspends Truck Driver Visas After Florida Crash That Killed Three

  4. Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, Pre-Emptive Criminalisation And Indefinite Surveillance

  5. A Tale of Delhi’s Suo Moto Stray Dog Order— And What Came Next

  6. Trump Trade Adviser Targets India Over Russian Oil, Warns Of 50% Tariffs

  7. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

  8. HC Lawyers To Abstain From Work Today In Protest Against ‘Police Assault’ On Colleague And His Son