UP Court Rejects Govt Plea to Drop Murder Charges In Akhlaq Lynching Case

According to Akhlaq's lawyer Yusuf Saifi the Surajpur court in Greater Noida observed that the state government’s application lacked sufficient grounds. "The court noted that the trial is already at the evidence stage and that a key eyewitness—Shaista, Akhlaq’s sister—has testified before the court. In these circumstances, the court held, an application seeking to drop charges could not be entertained," he said.