Cincinnati Open: Coco Gauff Gets Walkover As Washout Forces Alexander Zverev, Jessica Pegula To Wait

Cincinnati Open was marred by bad weather on Tuesday
Washouts forced Alexander Zverev, Jessica Pegula to wait for the completion of their matches
Coco Gauff meanwhile got a walkover as her opponent withdrew due to illness
Coco Gauff received a walkover into the last 16 at the Cincinnati Open, where Jessica Pegula's fate is undecided.
Gauff was due to go up against Dayana Yastremska on Tuesday, only for the Ukrainian to withdraw due to illness.
The reigning French Open champion will now take on Lucia Bronzetti, who defeated Jelena Ostapenko, for a place in the last eight.
Jasmine Paolini, meanwhile, had to navigate a tough encounter with Ashlyn Krueger.
Paolini was pushed all the way in the opening set, with each player breaking twice to tee up the tie-break, in which the Italian took control.
The second set was more serene for Paolini, who served out a 7-6 (7-2) 6-1 win at the second time of asking.
Barbora Krejcikova is next up for Paolini, though fourth seed Pegula must resume her tie against Magda Linette on Wednesday after extreme weather conditions caused it to be suspended.
Linette took the first set 7-6 (7-5), but last year's runner-up Pegula hit back to win the second 6-3, with the match suspended at that point.
It was the same story for men's third seed Alexander Zverev, who was leading 6-4 5-4 against Brandon Nakashima when play was halted with the German on serve. Ben Shelton's scheduled match against Roberto Bautista Agut was moved to Wednesday, too.
Data Debrief: Made to wait
Zverev holds a 4-0 head-to-head against Nakashima, and will be hoping to dust off any frustration and make that 5-0 when play resumes.
He had looked sharp, striking 11 aces to his opponent's three, and landing a 71% first-serve percentage compared to Nakashima's 53%.
Pegula, meanwhile, is aiming to become the second woman to reach six successive rounds of 16 at the Cincinnati Open since the event became a WTA 1000 tournament in 2009, after Simona Halep (2013-2019).