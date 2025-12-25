Wolves Vs Liverpool Preview, English Premier League: Match Prediction, Players To Watch – All You Need To Know

Wolves welcome Liverpool amid increasing relegation tensions
The Wanderers on the verge of matching Newport County's record
Rob Edwards says it is impossible to magic up more confidence among Wolves' beleaguered squad, as they look to avoid making an unwanted piece of history against Liverpool.
Wolves have just two points from their 17 Premier League games this season and are already 16 points adrift of safety, with the Opta supercomputer assigning them a 99.9% chance of relegation.
Should they lose at Anfield on Saturday, they would match Newport County in 1970-71 (in the fourth tier) for the fewest points by any team after 18 matches of an English football league campaign.
Meanwhile, the only top-flight side to go winless 18 games into a season is Bolton Wanderers in 1902-03 (first 22).
"Especially at home, you can see there's a difference," Edwards told reporters. "There's an edginess and a nervousness around and if there's a mistake or something goes against us, that does affect the atmosphere, and in turn, it's affecting the lads.
"They're not robots, it's impossible for them to just not hear it, and because it's been going on for so long, it has affected them, there's no doubt about it.
"We can be in all of the games, like we have been, but then if something goes against us, then it can turn things significantly.
"It's really difficult to just be able to go, 'Have some belief and confidence lads, and go and change it'. The only way we can do that is by continuing to work really hard."
Liverpool have turned their form around recently, going unbeaten in their last six matches in all competitions (four wins, two draws) after losing nine of their previous 12 (three wins).
They lost Alexander Isak to a broken leg during last week's 2-1 win over nine-man Tottenham, and Arne Slot has other injury concerns ahead of Saturday's festive fixture.
"Conor [Bradley] will be 50-50. He's not training with us today, not tomorrow, so Friday we will see exactly where he is and whether he can be in the squad," Slot said.
"Joe [Gomez] won't be available, Wataru [Endo] won't be available, and Cody [Gakpo] is a bit similar to Conor."
Players To Watch
Liverpool – Hugo Ekitike
Ekitike has scored in each of his last three league appearances, netting five times in total during this run.
He could now become the first Liverpool player other than Mohamed Salah to score in four consecutive outings in the Premier League since Sadio Mane in February 2019.
Wolves – Jorgen Strand Larsen
Strand Larsen has failed to score in his last eight Premier League appearances, his outright longest goal drought in the competition.
The Norwegian was booed by his own supporters after seeing a penalty saved late on in last week's 2-0 defeat to Brentford and has been linked with a move to West Ham in January. It will be intriguing to see how he responds.
Match Prediction – Liverpool Win
Wolves have lost 24 of their last 27 away league games against the reigning top-flight champions, with the exceptions being victories at Everton in April 1971 (2-1), Liverpool in January 1984 (1-0) and Manchester City in October 2019 (2-0).
And it is no surprise to see the joint-slowest starters in Premier League history as huge outsiders at Anfield.
Wolves are winless in each of their last 21 Premier League games (D3 L18), with only Derby County (32, 2007-08), Sunderland (26, 2002-05) and Southampton (22, 2023-24) ever going longer without a victory in the competition.
They have lost 24 league matches in 2025, and only Ipswich Town (26 in 1994), Aston Villa (25 in 2015), Bolton Wanderers (25 in 2011) and Southampton (25 in 1993) have suffered more defeats in a calendar year in the Premier League.
Liverpool, meanwhile, have won 17 of their last 20 Premier League matches between Christmas and New Year (D2 L1), including each of their last five in a row. Their only defeat in this run was against Leicester City in December 2021.
At Anfield, they have lost one of their last 32 between Boxing Day and New Year's Eve (W25 D6), though that loss did come against Mick McCarthy's Wolves in December 2010.
Opta Win Probability
Liverpool – 78.8%
Wolves – 8.3%
Draw – 12.9%