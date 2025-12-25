Wolves Vs Liverpool Preview, English Premier League: Match Prediction, Players To Watch – All You Need To Know

Should Wolves lose at Anfield on Saturday, they would match Newport County in 1970-71 (in the fourth tier) for the fewest points by any team after 18 matches of an English football league campaign

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Wolves Vs Liverpool Preview
Wolves during their previous loss in the English Premier League Photo: Opta
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Wolves welcome Liverpool amid increasing relegation tensions

  • The Wanderers on the verge of matching Newport County's record

  • Read the full preview

Rob Edwards says it is impossible to magic up more confidence among Wolves' beleaguered squad, as they look to avoid making an unwanted piece of history against Liverpool. 

Wolves have just two points from their 17 Premier League games this season and are already 16 points adrift of safety, with the Opta supercomputer assigning them a 99.9% chance of relegation.

Should they lose at Anfield on Saturday, they would match Newport County in 1970-71 (in the fourth tier) for the fewest points by any team after 18 matches of an English football league campaign.

Meanwhile, the only top-flight side to go winless 18 games into a season is Bolton Wanderers in 1902-03 (first 22).

"Especially at home, you can see there's a difference," Edwards told reporters. "There's an edginess and a nervousness around and if there's a mistake or something goes against us, that does affect the atmosphere, and in turn, it's affecting the lads.

"They're not robots, it's impossible for them to just not hear it, and because it's been going on for so long, it has affected them, there's no doubt about it. 

"We can be in all of the games, like we have been, but then if something goes against us, then it can turn things significantly.

Related Content
Related Content

"It's really difficult to just be able to go, 'Have some belief and confidence lads, and go and change it'. The only way we can do that is by continuing to work really hard."

Liverpool have turned their form around recently, going unbeaten in their last six matches in all competitions (four wins, two draws) after losing nine of their previous 12 (three wins).

They lost Alexander Isak to a broken leg during last week's 2-1 win over nine-man Tottenham, and Arne Slot has other injury concerns ahead of Saturday's festive fixture.

"Conor [Bradley] will be 50-50. He's not training with us today, not tomorrow, so Friday we will see exactly where he is and whether he can be in the squad," Slot said. 

"Joe [Gomez] won't be available, Wataru [Endo] won't be available, and Cody [Gakpo] is a bit similar to Conor."

Players To Watch

Liverpool – Hugo Ekitike

Ekitike has scored in each of his last three league appearances, netting five times in total during this run.

He could now become the first Liverpool player other than Mohamed Salah to score in four consecutive outings in the Premier League since Sadio Mane in February 2019.  

Wolves – Jorgen Strand Larsen

Strand Larsen has failed to score in his last eight Premier League appearances, his outright longest goal drought in the competition.

The Norwegian was booed by his own supporters after seeing a penalty saved late on in last week's 2-0 defeat to Brentford and has been linked with a move to West Ham in January. It will be intriguing to see how he responds.

Match Prediction – Liverpool Win

Wolves have lost 24 of their last 27 away league games against the reigning top-flight champions, with the exceptions being victories at Everton in April 1971 (2-1), Liverpool in January 1984 (1-0) and Manchester City in October 2019 (2-0).

And it is no surprise to see the joint-slowest starters in Premier League history as huge outsiders at Anfield. 

Wolves are winless in each of their last 21 Premier League games (D3 L18), with only Derby County (32, 2007-08), Sunderland (26, 2002-05) and Southampton (22, 2023-24) ever going longer without a victory in the competition. 

They have lost 24 league matches in 2025, and only Ipswich Town (26 in 1994), Aston Villa (25 in 2015), Bolton Wanderers (25 in 2011) and Southampton (25 in 1993) have suffered more defeats in a calendar year in the Premier League.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have won 17 of their last 20 Premier League matches between Christmas and New Year (D2 L1), including each of their last five in a row. Their only defeat in this run was against Leicester City in December 2021. 

At Anfield, they have lost one of their last 32 between Boxing Day and New Year's Eve (W25 D6), though that loss did come against Mick McCarthy's Wolves in December 2010.

Opta Win Probability

Liverpool – 78.8%

Wolves – 8.3%

Draw – 12.9%

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. All-Round Indian Women Thrash Sri Lanka By Eight Wickets In 3rd T20I, Clinch Series 3-0

  2. Delhi Vs Gujarat, Vijay Hazare Trophy: Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant Star In Narrow DEL Win

  3. Perth Scorchers Vs Hobart Hurricanes, Big Bash League 2025-26: Tim David's Composure Guides HBH To Close Victory

  4. Deepti Sharma Becomes Joint-Highest Wicket-Taker In T20Is Alongside Megan Schutt - Check Stats

  5. Vaibhav Suryavanshi Among Recipients Of Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Next Gen ATP Finals: Learner Tien Beats Alexander Blockx To Lift Title

  2. Who Is Pang Renlong? Chinese Tennis Player To Receive 12 Year Ban By ITIA

  3. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Pull Off Thriller to Win Opener Against Chang-Weikeng

  4. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  5. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Badminton News

  1. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  4. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Aaron-Soh Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: SatChi Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot - As It Happened

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Pattern in Deletions: Electoral Roll Controversy In Poll-Bound Kerala And Tamil Nadu

  2. Christmas Celebrations Marred By Vandalism And Attacks As PM Attends Festive Service

  3. Video | Unnao Rape Survivor’s Lawyer Slams Delhi HC Bail Order for Kuldeep Singh Sengar

  4. Christmas Decorations Removed After Ruckus At Indore Food Street

  5. Mining Returns To Goa’s Forest Heartland, Reigniting Old Fears And New Resistance

Entertainment News

  1. Outlook’s Picks: 6 Best Indian Indie Films Of 2025

  2. Outlook’s Picks | 7 Standout Hindi OTT Shows In 2025

  3. Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders Review | A Deliciously Paced & Politically Resolute Crime Drama

  4. What Happened To The Spy Film? Dhurandhar & The Age Of Creative Intent

  5. Critic Khatre Mein Hai: Inside Dhurandhar’s Selectively Manufactured Outrage

US News

  1. India Flags Concern Over Mass H-1B Visa Interview Cancellations

  2. Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson, Threat Charges

  3. Epstein Files, Including Trump Photo, Vanish From DOJ Website

  4. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

  5. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

World News

  1. The Pentagon's India-China Problem

  2. The Significance Of BNP Boss Tarique Rahman’s Return To Bangladesh

  3. Protesters Block Key Dhaka Junction Seeking Justice For Sharif Osman Hadi’s Killing

  4. The Poll Calendar: Elections To Watch Out For In 2026

  5. At Least 14 Injured In Stabbing And Liquid Spray Attack At Japan Factory

Latest Stories

  1. Manchester United 1-0 Newcastle United, Premier League 2025-26 Highlights: Red Devils Grab All Points - As It Happened

  2. Australia Vs England Highlights, 4th Ashes Test Day 2: ENG End 18-Match Winless Streak In AUS Soil, Avoid Whitewash

  3. Weekly Horoscope For December 28, 2025 – January 03, 2026: Growth And New Beginnings For Aries, Scorpio & Capricorn

  4. Gendering The Workplace: Why Female Employment Matters

  5. Cultural Diplomacy: The Faqir Khana Family In Ranjit Singh’s Punjab

  6. India Flags Grave Concern Over Attacks On Minorities In Bangladesh

  7. Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson, Threat Charges

  8. Putin: Russia Boosted Weapons Output 22-Fold Since Start Of Ukraine War