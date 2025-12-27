Chelsea Vs Aston Villa Preview, English Premier League: Match Prediction, Players To Watch – All You Need To Know

Unai Emery's men are third in the table going into the festive schedule, only three points behind leaders Arsenal and one off Manchester City in second, and they have already beaten both of those sides this campaign

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Chelsea Vs Aston Villa Preview
Morgan Rogers has been in excellent form for Aston Villa Photo: Opta
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • pta Wi Chelsea welcome Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge this weekend in the Premier League

  • The Villans have a 7-point gap over the Blues

  • Read the full preview

Morgan Rogers believes he is playing the best football of his career, as Aston Villa prepare to visit Chelsea for what should be a stern test of their Premier League title aspirations.

Villa have won each of their last 10 matches in all competitions and could now equal their all-time club record of 11 straight victories, set in both September 1897 and March 1914.  

Unai Emery's men are third in the table going into the festive schedule, only three points behind leaders Arsenal and one off Manchester City in second, and they have already beaten both of those sides this campaign.

Their sensational run has been thanks in no small part to the form of Rogers, who has now scored 21 goals across all competitions since the start of last season. 

At the age of 23 years and 151 days (on Christmas Eve), he is the youngest player to net 20 times for a Premier League team in this period.

"I feel like I'm playing the best I've ever played," Rogers told Villa's website. "I'm the most confident but that's also within the team. 

"The team is the most confident it has been since I've been here. It's no surprise individual performances rise when we're doing well as a collective. 

Related Content
Related Content

"We're all confident in each other, the manager's confident in us and we go out there and we feel like we're going to win every game."

Chelsea Vs West Ham Preview
Morgan Rogers' goal involvements for Aston Villa this season Photo: Opta
info_icon

But on Saturday, Rogers will come up against another of England's best creative players, with Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca confirming Cole Palmer is finally ready to play a full game.

After spending over two months on the sidelines with groin and toe injuries, Palmer has featured in Chelsea's last four Premier League matches but has not played the full 90 minutes in any of them.

"I think he is ready for 90 minutes. The progression for a player is 45, one hour, then 70," Maresca told reporters on Wednesday.

"He already played one hour against Everton. He played more than 70 against Newcastle, so I think the progression is there."

Players To Watch

Chelsea – Enzo Fernandez

Fernandez has created more chances from open play (24) and made more passes breaking the opponent's defensive line (17) than any other Chelsea player in the Premier League this season.

No Chelsea player has scored more than five Premier League goals this campaign (Joao Pedro and Pedro Neto), so they will hope the Argentina can create some openings for his team-mates.

Aston Villa – Morgan Rogers

Rogers has been directly involved in more Premier League goals than any other English player across the opening 17 matchdays of this season (10 – seven goals, three assists). 

He could become only the third Villa player to net two or more goals in three consecutive appearances in the competition, too, after Dean Saunders (1992) and Dion Dublin (1998). 

Match Prediction – Chelsea Win 

Aston Villa have won their last seven league games, last having a longer run as a top-flight side between October and December 1910 (nine consecutive victories). 

The Villans have also won 12 of their 21 Premier League away games against London sides under Emery (D4 L5), more wins than they managed in their previous 59 (W11 D10 L38).

And they have won three of their five Premier League games against Chelsea under Emery (D1 L1), as many as in their previous 20 against the Blues before he arrived (D3 L14).

But Chelsea tend to turn up in the biggest games and have home advantage on their side. 

Chelsea are unbeaten in the three Premier League games they have played this season against teams starting the day above them in the table, beating Liverpool 2-1 and Tottenham 1-0, and drawing 1-1 with Arsenal.

But should Chelsea lose here, they will have lost more home league matches this season (three) than they did in Maresca's first full campaign in 2024-25 (W12 D5 L2).

Opta Win Probability

Chelsea – 42.7%

Aston Villa – 30.6%

Draw – 26.7%

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. All-Round Indian Women Thrash Sri Lanka By Eight Wickets In 3rd T20I, Clinch Series 3-0

  2. Delhi Vs Gujarat, Vijay Hazare Trophy: Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant Star In Narrow DEL Win

  3. Perth Scorchers Vs Hobart Hurricanes, Big Bash League 2025-26: Tim David's Composure Guides HBH To Close Victory

  4. Deepti Sharma Becomes Joint-Highest Wicket-Taker In T20Is Alongside Megan Schutt - Check Stats

  5. Vaibhav Suryavanshi Among Recipients Of Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Next Gen ATP Finals: Learner Tien Beats Alexander Blockx To Lift Title

  2. Who Is Pang Renlong? Chinese Tennis Player To Receive 12 Year Ban By ITIA

  3. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Pull Off Thriller to Win Opener Against Chang-Weikeng

  4. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  5. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Badminton News

  1. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  4. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Aaron-Soh Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: SatChi Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot - As It Happened

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Pattern in Deletions: Electoral Roll Controversy In Poll-Bound Kerala And Tamil Nadu

  2. Christmas Celebrations Marred By Vandalism And Attacks As PM Attends Festive Service

  3. Video | Unnao Rape Survivor’s Lawyer Slams Delhi HC Bail Order for Kuldeep Singh Sengar

  4. Christmas Decorations Removed After Ruckus At Indore Food Street

  5. Mining Returns To Goa’s Forest Heartland, Reigniting Old Fears And New Resistance

Entertainment News

  1. Outlook’s Picks: 6 Best Indian Indie Films Of 2025

  2. Outlook’s Picks | 7 Standout Hindi OTT Shows In 2025

  3. Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders Review | A Deliciously Paced & Politically Resolute Crime Drama

  4. What Happened To The Spy Film? Dhurandhar & The Age Of Creative Intent

  5. Critic Khatre Mein Hai: Inside Dhurandhar’s Selectively Manufactured Outrage

US News

  1. India Flags Concern Over Mass H-1B Visa Interview Cancellations

  2. Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson, Threat Charges

  3. Epstein Files, Including Trump Photo, Vanish From DOJ Website

  4. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

  5. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

World News

  1. The Significance Of BNP Boss Tarique Rahman’s Return To Bangladesh

  2. The Pentagon's India-China Problem

  3. Protesters Block Key Dhaka Junction Seeking Justice For Sharif Osman Hadi’s Killing

  4. The Poll Calendar: Elections To Watch Out For In 2026

  5. At Least 14 Injured In Stabbing And Liquid Spray Attack At Japan Factory

Latest Stories

  1. Manchester United 1-0 Newcastle United, Premier League 2025-26 Highlights: Red Devils Grab All Points - As It Happened

  2. Australia Vs England Highlights, 4th Ashes Test Day 2: ENG End 18-Match Winless Streak In AUS Soil, Avoid Whitewash

  3. Weekly Horoscope For December 28, 2025 – January 03, 2026: Growth And New Beginnings For Aries, Scorpio & Capricorn

  4. Gendering The Workplace: Why Female Employment Matters

  5. Cultural Diplomacy: The Faqir Khana Family In Ranjit Singh’s Punjab

  6. India Flags Grave Concern Over Attacks On Minorities In Bangladesh

  7. Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson, Threat Charges

  8. Putin: Russia Boosted Weapons Output 22-Fold Since Start Of Ukraine War