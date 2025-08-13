Jagan Alleges Biggest ‘Vote Anomaly’ In Andhra During 2024 Polls, Targets Rahul Gandhi For Silence

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy alleged that Andhra Pradesh saw electoral irregularity during the 2024 Lok Sabha polls; he accused Rahul Gandhi of avoiding comment due to a “hotline” with Chandrababu Naidu.
TDP’s Nara Lokesh said people voted Reddy out due to “scams” and rejected his “vote theft” claims.
Reddy also accused the TDP-led government of multiple scams in liquor, sand, minerals, real estate, and Amaravati construction, questioning Congress’s silence on Naidu.
According to PTI, YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday claimed that the “largest electoral anomaly” in India during the 2024 general elections occurred in Andhra Pradesh, alleging irregularities involving nearly 48 lakh votes, about 12.5% of those polled in the state.
Addressing reporters at the YSRCP central office in Tadepalli, Reddy said that while Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been vocal on alleged “vote chori” in other parts of the country, however, he has remained silent on Andhra Pradesh because of a “hotline contact” with Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu, allegedly through Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.
Reddy claimed the state saw a gap between polling percentages and final vote counts in the country and accused Congress national spokesperson Manickam Tagore, the party’s Andhra in-charge, of ignoring “visible scams” by Naidu in liquor sales, illegal belt shops, and sand, silica, quartz, and laterite mining. He also alleged irregularities in Amaravati’s greenfield capital construction costs and land allotments to real estate firms at “throwaway prices” reported PTI.
On the issue of extended voting hours, Reddy said no new voters should have been allowed to join queues after the official closing time, claiming late-night voting in some areas raised questions.
TDP general secretary and IT minister Nara Lokesh said Reddy’s defeat was due to “note chori” in scams, not “vote chori,” and insisted the NDA’s “double engine” government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Naidu would restore Andhra to the top.
Congress’s Manickam Tagore said Reddy had no “eligibility” to criticise Rahul Gandhi, whom he described as fighting to protect democracy. The Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee challenged Reddy to join a candlelight rally in Vijayawada on alleged “vote theft” to be led by state party chief Y S Sharmila.
The remarks come amid heightened national political debate over the integrity of the 2024 Lok Sabha electoral rolls, with Opposition leaders challenging the Election Commission’s processes in court and Parliament.