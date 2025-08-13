In Pune Court, Rahul Gandhi Seeks ‘Preventive’ Protection, Says Threat From Savarkar, Godse Followers

Rahul Gandhi seeks ‘preventive’ protection from ideological opponents.
Plea comes in a defamation case over allegedly derogatory remarks by Gandhi in 2023.
Satyaki Savarkar says Gandhi’s application ‘frivolous’, intended to delay the trial.
Congress Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi has told a Pune court that he faces a “clear, reasonable and substantial” threat from followers of the ideology of Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar and Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse, and sought “preventive protection” as a constitutional safeguard.
According to PTI, the plea was filed in the special MP-MLA court, where Gandhi faces a defamation case lodged by Satyaki Savarkar, grand-nephew of VD Savarkar. The case pertains to remarks allegedly made by Gandhi about Savarkar during a 2023 speech in London. The trial has yet to commence and Gandhi is currently on bail.
In the application, submitted through advocate Milind Pawar before Judicial Magistrate (First Class) Amol Shinde, Gandhi’s legal team noted that Satyaki Savarkar had admitted he is also maternally descended from Nathuram and Gopal Godse, both principal accused in Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination. The plea argued that this familial and ideological connection, coupled with current political hostilities, heightened the risk to Gandhi’s safety, reported PTI.
The application also referenced recent political flashpoints, including Gandhi’s press conference alleging electoral fraud by the Election Commission, his Parliament protest with slogans such as “vote chor sarkar,” and heated exchanges with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a Hindutva debate, as factors that could intensify hostility.
“In light of the documented history of violent and anti-constitutional tendencies linked to the complainant’s lineage, and considering the prevailing political climate, there exists a substantial apprehension that Rahul Gandhi may face harm, wrongful implication, or other forms of targeting,” the plea stated, adding that preventive protection is a “constitutional obligation upon the state.”
Reacting to the application, Satyaki Savarkar dismissed it as “frivolous” and an attempt to delay proceedings, asserting that the claims had “nothing to do with the present case.” He has accused Gandhi of making false statements in his 2023 London speech, alleging that Savarkar once wrote about beating up a Muslim man and feeling pleased, a claim Satyaki says is baseless and never recorded in Savarkar’s writings.