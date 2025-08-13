In Pune Court, Rahul Gandhi Seeks ‘Preventive’ Protection, Says Threat From Savarkar, Godse Followers

Reacting to the application, Satyaki Savarkar dismissed it as “frivolous” and an attempt to delay proceedings, asserting that the claims had “nothing to do with the present case.” He has accused Gandhi of making false statements in his 2023 London speech, alleging that Savarkar once wrote about beating up a Muslim man and feeling pleased, a claim Satyaki says is baseless and never recorded in Savarkar’s writings.