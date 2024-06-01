Nara Lokesh is an Indian politician. He is the son of Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu. He also served as Panchayat Raj, Rural Development and IT and Communication minister through an MLC post. He was greatly criticised for not contesting the elections and becoming a minister in his father’s cabinet. He finally chose to contest as an MLA for Mangalagiri Assembly Constituency but lost to the YSR Congress Party candidate.

In 2013, Lokesh became the General Secretary of the TDP, where he managed the party's affairs and strategized electoral campaigns. He championed the use of data analytics and digital platforms to optimize the party's communication and enhance its engagement with the electorate, particularly the youth. Lokesh's incorporation of technology and modern campaign techniques played an essential part in the TDP's operations and outreach.

In 2017, Lokesh was inducted into the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council, and subsequently appointed as the Minister for Information Technology, Panchayati Raj, and Rural Development in his father’s cabinet. As a minister, Lokesh advocated for and implemented several initiatives aimed at improving governance through technology. He launched the "Fiber Grid" project, which aimed to provide affordable high-speed internet access to households and businesses across Andhra Pradesh, boosting digital inclusivity.

Lokesh is credited with successfully managing the TDP party’s membership drive that added five million members. The digital technology used by the onboarding team was the first such use for enrolling and managing party members in the country.