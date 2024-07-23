Budget 2024: Andhra Thanks Centre For 'Special Allocations' After 5 Years

Telugu Desam Party leader and Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh on Tuesday extended gratitude to the Centre over the latter's commitment of Rs 15,000 crore for the new capital, Amaravati, in the Union Budget on Tuesday.
Taking it to Twitter, the TDP leader said in a post in Telugu, "Thanks to the central government which has announced that it will provide full support for the completion of the projects of Amaravati, the capital of Andhra Pradesh, and Polavaram, Jeevanadi."
"On behalf of the people of the state, we express our gratitude to the NDA government for committing to the reconstruction of Andhra Pradesh by allocating Rs.15 thousand crores in the budget," he added.
Furthermore, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) also thanked the PM Modi-led NDA government for making the "special allocations" for Andhra Pradesh in the Union Budget after five years.
"Rs 15,000 crore for reconstruction of Andhra Pradesh this fiscal, additional funds for Polavaram (Project) lifeline, funds for Vizag Chennai Industrial Corridor this year and special funds for seven backward districts," said the party in the post.
Budget 2024: Centre's big announcement for Andhra Pradesh
Today, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced several crucial measures for the development of Andhra Pradesh, including the announcement of Rs 15,000 crore for the development of Amaravati, during the Budget 2024.
"Recognising the state’s need for the capital, we will facilitate special financial support through multilateral development agencies. In the current financial year, Rs 15,000 crore will be arranged with additional amounts in future years," FM Sitharaman said.
According to Sitharaman, "special financial support" will be facilitated by the Union Government through multilateral agencies.
Furtherore, Sitharaman also highlighted that the Centre was "fully committed" to financing and early completion of the Polavaram Project and termed it as the lifeline of Andhra Pradesh and its farmers.
Funds have been promised for essential infrastructure such as power, water and railways in Kopparthi node of the Visakhapatnam Chennai Industrial Corridor as part of the industrial development of the southern state under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014.
According to Sitharaman, similar impetus will be extended to the Orvakal node of Hyderabad Bengaluru Industrial Corridor.
Budget 2024 also included additional allocation for capital investment for economic growth, without mentioning the specifics.
Grants have been promised for backward regions in Rayalaseema, Prakasam and North Coastal Andhra regions, as mentioned in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014