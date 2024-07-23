National

Parliament LIVE Updates: Finance Minister To Present Budget Today, All Eyes On Income Tax Announcements

Parliament LIVE Update July 23: Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha are each likely to have a 20-hour discussion on the Union budget, which Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present today, with the Lower House expected to have separate debates covering ministries of railways, education, health, MSME and food processing.

Outlook Web Desk
23 July 2024
Union Budget
LIVE UPDATES

Union Budget 2024-2025

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha are each likely to have a 20-hour discussion on the Union budget, which Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present on Tuesday, with the Lower House expected to have separate debates covering ministries of railways, education, health, MSME and food processing.

In Rajya Sabha, sources said, a discussion for eight hours is likely to be scheduled on the appropriation and finance bills, and a four-hour debate each on four ministries, which are yet to be identified.

