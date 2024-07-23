National

Budget 2024: Sitharaman Announces Big Plans For Andhra Pradesh, Bihar

The special financial support will pave the way for new airports, medical colleges and highways in Bihar and facilitate special financial support for the development of the capital city in Andhra Pradesh, Nirmala Sitharaman said while presenting Union Bidget 2024.

Andhra Pradesh and Bihar Budget 2024
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with Budget tablet Photo: Tribhuvan Tiwari/Outlook
In big boost for Bihar and Andhra Pradesh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Tuesday that as part of the Union Budget 2024, the central government will provide special financial assistance for Bihar and for development of capital city in Andhra Pradesh.

The special financial support will pave way for new airports, medical colleges and highways in Bihar and facilitate special financial support for development of the capital city in Andhra Pradesh, Amaravati, Nirmala Sitharaman said while presenting Union Budget 2024.

Budget 204: Bihar

For Bihar, Sitharaman said: "...Power projects including setting up of a new 2400 MW power plant at Pirpainti will be taken up at the cost of Rs 21,400 crores. New airports, medical colleges and sports infrastructure in Bihar will be constructed. The requests of Bihar government for external assistance from multilateral development banks will be expedited."

Government is proposing Rs 26,000 crore for various road projects in Bihar, said the Finance Minister.

The government has proposed Rs 26,000 crore for various road projects in Bihar, said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Lok Sabha while presenting the Union Budget 2024.

Government will provide Rs 11,500 crore to Bihar for flood mitigation, Nirmala Sitharaman said.

Sitharaman later also said the government will support development of Nalanda in Bihar as tourist centre.

Sitharaman said the government will formulate plan 'Purvodaya' for all round development of Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh.

Budget 2024: Andhra Pradesh

Speaking on Andra Pradesh, Nirmala Sitharaman said: Our government has made efforts to fulfil the commitments in Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act. Recognising the state's need for capital, we will facilitate special financial support through multilateral agencies."

In the current financial year, Rs 15,000 crore will be arranged with additional amounts in future years for the above.

"Our government is fully committed for the early completion and financing of the Polavaram irrigation project which is the lifeline for Andhra Pradesh and its farmers," Sitharaman said.

The Finance Minister also said that the backward region grant will be provided to three districts of Andhra Pradesh.

Sitharaman said under the AP Reorganisation Act, for promoting industrial developments, funds will be provided for essential infrastructure such as water, power, railways, and roads and also grants for backward regions of Rayalaseema, Prakasam North coastal Andhra Pradesh, as stated in the Act will be provided.

