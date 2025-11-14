Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu Predicts NDA Winning 200 Seats In Bihar

Addressing the 30th edition of the two-day CII Partnership Summit 2023, Naidu highlighted the unparalleled public trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “I’m telling you about the Bihar elections. Last time NDA won. We have won, and at the same time, today as of now, 190 seats (NDA is leading). They are going to win. By the end of this summit, around 200 seats (Once total results for 243 seats are announced). They (NDA) are going to win. It shows people are with Narendra Modi Ji,” he said, according to PTI.