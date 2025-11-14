Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu Predicts NDA Winning 200 Seats In Bihar

Naidu cites Bihar trends, highlights investment potential in India and reforms by NDA government.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Bihar elections 2025, NDA seat predictions, Chandrababu Naidu statement
Addressing the 30th edition of the two-day CII Partnership Summit 2023, Naidu highlighted the unparalleled public trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photo: PTI; Representative image
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday predicted a strong showing for the NDA in Bihar, suggesting the alliance could secure 200 seats in the state based on current trends.

Addressing the 30th edition of the two-day CII Partnership Summit 2023, Naidu highlighted the unparalleled public trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “I’m telling you about the Bihar elections. Last time NDA won. We have won, and at the same time, today as of now, 190 seats (NDA is leading). They are going to win. By the end of this summit, around 200 seats (Once total results for 243 seats are announced). They (NDA) are going to win. It shows people are with Narendra Modi Ji,” he said, according to PTI.

Naidu also underlined the investment potential in India, stating that the country is poised to be the best place for business, with Andhra Pradesh serving as a key gateway for investors.

Listing the reforms introduced by the NDA government at the Centre, the Chief Minister asserted, “This century belongs to PM Modi,” PTI reported.

(With inputs from PTI)

