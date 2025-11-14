Bihar Election Imamganj Result 2025: Deepa Kumari Trails, Manjhi Family’s Bastion Under Threat

In Imamganj, RJD has taken a lead.
Deepa Kumari, Jitan Ram Manjhi's daughter-in-law, is trailing from her family's bastion seat.
Early leads in Imamganj show that NDA has lead in 111 seats while Mahagathbandhan leads in 32 seats.
As counting continues in Imamganj, RJD has taken a lead while Jitan Ram Manjhi's daughter-in-law Deepa Manjhi is trailing from her family's bastion seat.
Early leads in Imamganj show that NDA has lead in 111 seats while Mahagathbandhan leads in 32 seats. In 2020 assembly elections, HAMS had won the seat with Jitan Manjhi as the candidate.
As of last count, the BJP was leading with 70 and JD(U) at 75, the NDA alliance has crossed the majority mark of 122 in Bihar assembly election's early count.
In the 2025 assembly election, Bihar voted for its 243 seats with exceptional turnout on November 6 and November 11, setting a record in both phases. In the days leading up to the counting day, the political fervour surged. BJP volunteers came together to prepare laddoos after exit polls predicted NDA's victory.
Rejecting the exit polls prediction, RJD continued allegations of 'vote theft' and alleged that a truck loaded with EVMs sneaked into the counting station in Sasaram, Bihar.
In a high-stakes contest against the BJP-led NDA alliance, the INDIA bloc and Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party, among others, all sides have made ambitious promises — from welfare schemes for women to caste-based upliftment and tackling unemployment — while keeping the Jungle Raj narrative alive.