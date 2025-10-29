Rahul Gandhi Taunts PM Modi: "Tell Him To Dance, He'll Dance" At Bihar Rally

Gandhi mocks Modi as industrialists' "dancer" over electoral bonds (₹16,000cr to BJP), contrasting with opposition's social justice focus.
Vows caste census, 10 lakh jobs, free education/healthcare; slams NDA for youth migration and unkept "jumla" pledges.
Sasaram event backs Mahagathbandhan; BJP calls it "desperation," highlights NDA manifesto on development amid November 6-11 voting.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday took a sharp dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an election rally in Sasaram, accusing him of being a "dancer" who performs at the whims of industrialists, saying, "Tell him to dance, he'll dance." The remark, delivered amid a fiery address supporting Mahagathbandhan candidates for the November 6-11 Bihar Assembly polls, targeted Modi's alleged favoritism toward corporates via electoral bonds and policy decisions.
Gandhi contrasted the NDA's "suit-boot ki sarkar" with the opposition's focus on social justice, promising a nationwide caste census to ensure equitable reservations and 10 lakh government jobs if the INDIA bloc forms the Centre. He accused the BJP of undermining democracy by labeling critics as "anti-national" and highlighted Bihar's youth migration due to unemployment, vowing free education and healthcare under Mahagathbandhan rule.
The taunt echoed Gandhi's ongoing narrative of Modi's "corporate servitude," referencing electoral bonds where BJP received ₹16,000 crore, far exceeding Congress's ₹200 crore, while criticizing the PM's "dance" at G20 events as symbolic of subservience. Rallying supporters with "Badlo Sarkar, Bachao Bihar," Gandhi urged voters to reject NDA's "jumla" promises, including unfulfilled pledges on jobs and development.
BJP leaders dismissed the jibe as "desperation," with spokesperson Sambit Patra retorting that Gandhi's "Pappu" antics won't sway Bihar's progress under Modi-Nitish. The exchange underscores escalating rhetoric as NDA released its manifesto promising infrastructure and welfare, while Mahagathbandhan emphasizes caste-based equity.