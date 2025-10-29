Rahul Gandhi Taunts PM Modi: "Tell Him To Dance, He'll Dance" At Bihar Rally

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday took a sharp dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an election rally in Sasaram, accusing him of being a "dancer" who performs at the whims of industrialists, saying, "Tell him to dance, he'll dance." The remark, delivered amid a fiery address supporting Mahagathbandhan candidates for the November 6-11 Bihar Assembly polls, targeted Modi's alleged favoritism toward corporates via electoral bonds and policy decisions.