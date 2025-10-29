Rahul Gandhi Taunts PM Modi: "Tell Him To Dance, He'll Dance" At Bihar Rally

Congress leader mocks PM's 'dance' to industrialists' tune on electoral bonds, vowing caste census and job guarantees as Mahagathbandhan counters NDA's development pitch in poll-bound state.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pritha Vashishth
Updated on:
Updated on:
Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Gandhi mocks Modi as industrialists' "dancer" over electoral bonds (₹16,000cr to BJP), contrasting with opposition's social justice focus.

  • Vows caste census, 10 lakh jobs, free education/healthcare; slams NDA for youth migration and unkept "jumla" pledges.

  • Sasaram event backs Mahagathbandhan; BJP calls it "desperation," highlights NDA manifesto on development amid November 6-11 voting.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday took a sharp dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an election rally in Sasaram, accusing him of being a "dancer" who performs at the whims of industrialists, saying, "Tell him to dance, he'll dance." The remark, delivered amid a fiery address supporting Mahagathbandhan candidates for the November 6-11 Bihar Assembly polls, targeted Modi's alleged favoritism toward corporates via electoral bonds and policy decisions.

Gandhi contrasted the NDA's "suit-boot ki sarkar" with the opposition's focus on social justice, promising a nationwide caste census to ensure equitable reservations and 10 lakh government jobs if the INDIA bloc forms the Centre. He accused the BJP of undermining democracy by labeling critics as "anti-national" and highlighted Bihar's youth migration due to unemployment, vowing free education and healthcare under Mahagathbandhan rule.

The taunt echoed Gandhi's ongoing narrative of Modi's "corporate servitude," referencing electoral bonds where BJP received ₹16,000 crore, far exceeding Congress's ₹200 crore, while criticizing the PM's "dance" at G20 events as symbolic of subservience. Rallying supporters with "Badlo Sarkar, Bachao Bihar," Gandhi urged voters to reject NDA's "jumla" promises, including unfulfilled pledges on jobs and development.

Related Content
Related Content

BJP leaders dismissed the jibe as "desperation," with spokesperson Sambit Patra retorting that Gandhi's "Pappu" antics won't sway Bihar's progress under Modi-Nitish. The exchange underscores escalating rhetoric as NDA released its manifesto promising infrastructure and welfare, while Mahagathbandhan emphasizes caste-based equity.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. England Vs South Africa LIVE Score, Women's World Cup 2025 Semi-Final 1: SA-W Lose Control As ENG-W Fight Back - 90/3

  2. Bangladesh Vs West Indies Live Score, 2nd T20I: WI Crumble To 149/9 After Mustafizur’s Fiery Final Over

  3. Zimbabwe Vs Afghanistan LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Chevrons Look To Subdue Out-Of-Form Afghans

  4. Rohit Sharma Becomes No. 1 ODI Batter For The First Time In His Career

  5. Kolkata Knight Riders Superfan Hoists Team Flag At Everest Base Camp

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Cameron Norrie As Spaniard Makes Early Exit

  2. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

  3. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Dispatches Alex De Minaur To Reach Final

  4. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Sets Up Alex De Minaur Clash In Semi-finals

  5. Pan Pacific Open 2025: Elena Rybakina Clinches WTA Finals Spot By Reaching Last Four

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. How The RSS Has Become A Cultural Hegemon

  2. Kerala Left’s PM SHRI Crisis: CPI Stands Firm, To Boycott Cabinet Meeting

  3. Raj Thackeray-Led MNS Releases Teaser For Rally In Mumbai Against Election Commission On November 1

  4. Supreme Court Warns Maharashtra Government: Tree-Felling Approvals May Be Revoked Over Poor Afforestation Efforts

  5. Cyclone ‘Montha’ Set to Hit Andhra Coast on Oct 28; AP, Odisha on High Alert

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Trade Deal Nears As US, China Agree On Framework Before Trump–Xi Talks

  2. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  3. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  4. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  5. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

World News

  1. Netanyahu Orders "Immediate Powerful" Strikes On Gaza In New Test For Ceasefire

  2. Armed Attack On Police And Paramilitary Stations In Pakistan’s Balochistan Province

  3. Israel Says Hamas Returned Remains Of Hostage Already Recovered

  4. Fact Check: No, Iran Has Not Repealed Its Hijab Ban

  5. Twelve Feared Dead After Small Plane Crashes In Kenya’s Kwale County

Latest Stories

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. SIR Phase 2 Announced: Voter Roll Revision To Cover 12 States And UTs, Including West Bengal And Tamil Nadu

  3. Parvathy Thiruvothu Teams Up With Don Palathara And Dileesh Pothan For Her Next

  4. Punjab FC 3-0 Gokulam Kerala Highlights, AIFF Super Cup 2025: Shers Ship Three Past 10-Man Malabarians

  5. India 1-2 Nepal Highlights, Tri-Nation Women’s International Friendlies 2025: Bhandari's Brace Sinks Blue Tigresses

  6. Chhath Puja, Mobility, Migration and Modernity

  7. These Videos Are Entirely Fake: Chiranjeevi Files Complaint Over AI-Generated Deepfake Videos; Requests Urgent Removal

  8. Warring Urges Voters to Back Congress in Tarn Taran Bypoll for ‘Peace and Progress’