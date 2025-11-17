Manjhi and Kushwaha Meet Pradhan as NDA Sets Stage for Government Formation in Bihar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Rashtriya Lok Morcha president Upendra Kushwaha and chairman of Bihar Legislative Council Awadhesh Narayan Singh during a public rally in support of NDA candidates ahead of Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 on November 2, 2025 in Ara, India. Photo: IMAGO - Hindustan Times

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Rashtriya Lok Morcha president Upendra Kushwaha and chairman of Bihar Legislative Council Awadhesh Narayan Singh during a public rally in support of NDA candidates ahead of Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 on November 2, 2025 in Ara, India. Photo: IMAGO - Hindustan Times