Manjhi and Kushwaha Meet Pradhan as NDA Sets Stage for Government Formation in Bihar

HAM(S) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi and RLM president Upendra Kushwaha met Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Vinod Tawde as part of discussions on forming the new NDA government in Bihar.
Both leaders posted on X, saying they congratulated Pradhan on the NDA’s sweeping assembly election victory; sources said cabinet representation for their parties was discussed.
Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) supremo Jitan Ram Manjhi and Rashtriya Lok Morcha president Upendra Kushwaha held separate meetings on Sunday with Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the BJP’s election in-charge in Bihar, at his residence.
Vinod Tawde, the BJP’s in-charge of political affairs in Bihar, was also present during the visits by the two NDA allies. The meetings come as the NDA prepares to form the next government in Bihar following its sweeping victory in the assembly elections.
"Met Union Minister and Bihar BJP in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan and Bharatiya Janata Party's general secretary Vinod Tawde, who worked tirelessly to ensure a massive victory of the NDA in the Bihar Assembly elections, 2025, and congratulated them," Manjhi, who also serves as a Union minister, said in an X post. He shared photographs from the meeting with the BJP leaders.
After his meeting with Pradhan, Kushwaha posted in Hindi on X, saying, "I met Union Education Minister and in-charge of Bharatiya Janata Party in Bihar elections, Dharmendra Pradhan, and congratulated him on the grand victory of the NDA." The RLM chief also shared a picture from the interaction.
Sources said Manjhi and Kushwaha discussed government formation in Bihar and the potential representation of their parties in the new state cabinet.
Meanwhile, preparations for establishing the new government gathered pace on Sunday with the scheduling of the outgoing cabinet’s final meeting, which is expected to authorise Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to take necessary steps.
According to a notification issued by the cabinet secretariat department, the council of ministers will convene on Monday. A senior JD(U) leader said the cabinet is likely to pass a resolution to "authorise" Kumar to approach the governor with a proposal to dissolve the outgoing assembly.
