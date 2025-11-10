Dharmendra Pradhan Calls Tejashwi Yadav’s Job Promise ‘Unrealistic’, Cites Land-for-Jobs Scam

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan criticised Tejashwi Yadav’s promise of one government job per family, calling it financially impossible given Bihar’s ₹3 lakh crore annual budget.
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday dismissed RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav’s promise of providing a government job to every family in Bihar as “unrealistic” and financially impossible.
Addressing reporters ahead of the second phase of polling, Pradhan said the state’s annual budget of around ₹3 lakh crore could not sustain the cost of salaries for all 2.75 crore families. He estimated that fulfilling such a promise would require between ₹12 to ₹15 lakh crore annually. “It’s like promising the sun, moon, and stars,” Pradhan remarked, calling the claim misleading to voters.
The Union Minister also invoked the alleged “land-for-jobs” scam involving Tejashwi Yadav’s father, former Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, claiming that the RJD had “no moral standing” to make promises related to employment.
Pradhan asserted that Bihar’s youth were looking for genuine opportunities for economic empowerment and development. “The youth of Bihar know that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar have delivered real progress. They will not fall for empty guarantees,” he said.