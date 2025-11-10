Dharmendra Pradhan Calls Tejashwi Yadav’s Job Promise ‘Unrealistic’, Cites Land-for-Jobs Scam

Addressing reporters ahead of the second phase of polling, Pradhan said the state’s annual budget of around ₹3 lakh crore could not sustain the cost of salaries for all 2.75 crore families. He estimated that fulfilling such a promise would require between ₹12 to ₹15 lakh crore annually. “It’s like promising the sun, moon, and stars,” Pradhan remarked, calling the claim misleading to voters.