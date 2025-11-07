Upendra Kushwaha: The Political Nomad Seeking Relevance In Bihar 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Rashtriya Lok Morcha president Upendra Kushwaha and chairman of Bihar Legislative Council Awadhesh Narayan Singh during a public rally in support of NDA candidates ahead of Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 on November 2, 2025 in Ara, India. Modi’s roadshow drew an overwhelming response from women, many of whom described the Prime Minister as a leader who transformed their lives through welfare schemes and social empowerment initiatives. Photo: IMAGO - Hindustan Times

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Rashtriya Lok Morcha president Upendra Kushwaha and chairman of Bihar Legislative Council Awadhesh Narayan Singh during a public rally in support of NDA candidates ahead of Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 on November 2, 2025 in Ara, India. Modi’s roadshow drew an overwhelming response from women, many of whom described the Prime Minister as a leader who transformed their lives through welfare schemes and social empowerment initiatives. Photo: IMAGO - Hindustan Times