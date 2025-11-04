Bihar Election: The Man With ‘Car No. 11’: CPI(ML)’s Qayamuddin Ansari Walks His Way Through Arrah Campaign

A

If the people of Arrah place their trust in me, my first priority will be to restore the city’s basic dignity, beginning with its roads. Every neighbourhood, from the old quarters to the rural outskirts, is suffering from broken, uneven roads that make daily life miserable and stall economic activity.

My second focus will be on education, setting up a proper public library and a study centre so that students don’t have to crowd under streetlights or study in open spaces. Arrah’s young minds deserve a place to learn, think, and prepare for their future.

Third, I want to strengthen health services and ensure irrigation for farmers. From hospitals to tube wells, everything that sustains life here is either defunct or poorly managed. These are not luxuries; they are basic rights. Arrah has long been treated as an afterthought, it’s time we give the city development with dignity.