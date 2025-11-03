Bihar Election | Young Voters Are As Crucial As Caste, Women And Alliance Factors

As Bihar moves toward the first phase of Assembly elections on November 6, when voters on 212 of the 243 constituencies will cast their ballots, no strong anti-incumbency wave appears visible against chief minister Nitish Kumar. Despite migration for jobs, inadequacy of civic infrastructure, weak healthcare, inadequate public transport and other issues, a large number of voters seem willing to give Nitish another chance. What may, however, throw a surprise is the youth factor. Nitish has been chief minister for a little less than two decades—save for the nine months between May 2014 and February 2015. Those aged 18-29 were either born after he became the chief minister or were socialised during this time. They have seen the government perform and when they go to vote this time, they will have formed an informed opinion about whether to give the NDA another chance or go with the other available options.