Bihar Elections | Two Main Alliances Ignore State’s Recurring Crisis in their Manifestos—Floods

While the overall tone of the manifesto is to present the elections as a historic opportunity to reclaim democracy and redefine Bihar’s governance, on Page 2, it accuses the NDA of betraying public trust and highlights baadh aur sukhha (floods and droughts) as enduring symbols of systemic neglect shaping the state’s economy and daily life. Later, on page 27, under the section titled “Water Resources, Flood-Drought Management, and Environmental Protection”, the manifesto outlines a broad vision for ecological renewal. It pledges to revive panchayat-level water bodies and create new reservoirs across regions, while prioritising the construction of pump canals along the Ganga, Gandak, Kamla, Kosi, and Mahananda rivers. The document acknowledges that enduring resilience depends on community-led and localised efforts, calling for the conservation of traditional water sources as a core strategy.