NDA Unveils Bihar Sankalp Patra With Promise of 1 Crore Jobs, Women Empowerment Push

Industry, Connectivity, and Urban Development

The Viksit Bihar Industrial Mission aims to usher in an industrial revolution through ₹1 lakh crore investment, guided by a new Industrial Development Master Plan. Complementing this are initiatives such as the Bihar Gati Shakti Master Plan, which proposes seven expressways, modernisation of 3,600 km of railways, metro projects in major cities, and direct international flights from a new Greenfield Airport near Patna, along with airports in Darbhanga, Purnea, and Bhagalpur.