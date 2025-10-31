NDA Unveils Bihar Sankalp Patra With Promise of 1 Crore Jobs, Women Empowerment Push

The NDA’s Sankalp Patra pledges one crore government jobs and ₹50 lakh crore investment to turn Bihar into a global workforce hub.
Women’s welfare takes centre stage with schemes like Mission Lakhpati Didi, Mission Crorepati, and the Chief Minister Women Employment Scheme.
The manifesto also promises free education from KG to PG, farmer support under Karpuri Thakur Kisan Samman Nidhi, and ₹1 lakh crore for industrial growth.
One crore government jobs in a state known for mass migration, target of turning a crore women into ‘lakhpati didis’, four international airports, seven expressways and a focus on women empowerment schemes are some of the promises being made by the National Democratic Alliance in its manifesto released on Friday (October 31, 2025) by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Jagat Prakash Nadda and and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Patna.
The document makes a string of big-ticket promises, from providing one crore government jobs to transforming Bihar’s economy, in a state long marked by migration and unemployment.
Among the many promises, the NDA proposes to transform Bihar into an education city, sports city, textile city and even a mega tech city.
Here are the major takeaways from the 25 resolutions the NDA alliance’s manifesto:
Empowering EBCs and Marginalised Communities
The alliance has pledged targeted support for the Extremely Backward Classes (EBCs), promising ₹10 lakh assistance for the listed occupational groups. A committee headed by a retired Supreme Court judge will assess their social and economic condition and propose measures for empowerment.
For Scheduled Castes, the manifesto promises ₹2,000 monthly scholarships for higher education students, alongside residential schools and special venture funds to support SC entrepreneurs in each division.
Women’s Empowerment and Safety
Under the Chief Minister Women Employment Scheme, women will receive a financial aid of ₹2 lakh. The NDA also aims to create one crore ‘Lakhpati Didis’ and nurture women entrepreneurs into crorepatis through Mission Crorepati.
A Women Police Battalion will be established in honour of Lieutenant Bharti Asha Sahay Chaudhary and freedom fighter Vijaya Musahari, complemented by Pink Force leaders in public places and Pink Bus Services in every district.
Women’s health and hygiene receive special focus: free HPV vaccinations for all girls and women, mobile health vans for rural check-ups, and 100 per cent institutional deliveries through maternity and obstetric wards in every district hospital. The Mission Pink Toilet initiative promises clean public toilets for women, while sanitary napkins will be made available for ₹1 in schools, colleges, anganwadis, hospitals, and workplaces.
Youth and Employment
To tackle unemployment, the NDA has promised one crore government jobs and employment opportunities, positioning Bihar as a Global Skilling Centre with a Mega Skill Centre in every district.
The manifesto envisions Bihar as a New-Age Economy—a Global Workforce Hub capable of attracting ₹50 lakh crore investment. Local employment will be supported through advanced manufacturing units and ten new industrial parks in every district.
Entrepreneurship is a key thrust: Smart Ashok Entrepreneurship Centres will train 10 lakh entrepreneurs over the next decade, offering co-working spaces, incubation and e-learning platforms. A ₹5,000 crore Startup Fund will make Bihar the Startup Hub of Eastern India, with government procurement favouring local startups. The Pradhanmantri Viksit Bharat Rojgar Yojana will ensure job placements suited to qualifications by 2027, while recruitment reforms under the BPSC model will introduce an annual calendar and a one-portal, one-fee system for transparency.
Farmers and the Agro-Economy
The Karpuri Thakur Kisan Samman Nidhi will ensure an MSP of ₹3,000 per crop, raising annual farmer aid from ₹6,000 to ₹9,000. Fishermen will receive ₹9,000 under the Jubba Sahni Matsya Palak Sahayata Yojana.
The manifesto also promises ₹1 lakh crore investment in agricultural infrastructure, chilling and processing centres at the block level, and enhanced dairy and fish exports. To boost rural production, five Mega Food Parks and agriculture export zones will be established, with a goal of self-reliance in pulses by 2030 and global promotion of makhana and fish products.
Industry, Connectivity, and Urban Development
The Viksit Bihar Industrial Mission aims to usher in an industrial revolution through ₹1 lakh crore investment, guided by a new Industrial Development Master Plan. Complementing this are initiatives such as the Bihar Gati Shakti Master Plan, which proposes seven expressways, modernisation of 3,600 km of railways, metro projects in major cities, and direct international flights from a new Greenfield Airport near Patna, along with airports in Darbhanga, Purnea, and Bhagalpur.
Industrial expansion will continue through ten new industrial parks, 100 MSME parks, and 50,000 cottage industries under “Vocal for Local.” The Mithila Mega Textile & Design Park and Ang Mega Silk Park will make Bihar a South Asian textile hub, while Defence Corridors, Semiconductor Parks, and Mega Tech Cities will drive a New Tech Hub of Eastern India. The manifesto also proposes “New Patna” as a greenfield city with satellite townships and modern urban centres around Sitamarhi’s Janaki heritage site.
Education, Health, and Culture
Education reforms include Free Education from KG to PG for poor families, digital upgrades for schools, and a ₹5,000 crore Education City to position Bihar as an education hub. Healthcare initiatives include Viksit Bihar Medicity, new medical colleges in every district, and advanced super-speciality hospitals. The manifesto also envisions a Bihar Sports City and training centres to nurture athletic talent.
Cultural development features prominently, with plans for a Film City, Sharad Singh University of Art and Culture, and a School of Drama and Film & Television Institute. Religious tourism will be promoted through the Maa Janaki Temple, Vishnupad, and Mahabodhi Corridors, along with the Ramayan, Jain, Buddhist, and Ganga Circuits. One lakh green homestays will be created with collateral-free loans.
The manifesto also proposes the formation of a Flood Management Board and the Flood to Fortune model to link rivers and boost irrigation, and tackle flood situations. Gig workers, auto and e-rickshaw drivers will receive financial aid, skill training, ₹4 lakh life insurance, and interest-free vehicle loans.