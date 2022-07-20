Wednesday, Jul 20, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Land Lease Rate Reduction In Industrial Zones To Attract Investors: Bihar Minister

Bihar minister Syed Shahnawaz Hussain on Wednesday said the state government's decision to reduce land lease rates of industrial areas from 80 percent to 20 percent was "historic" as it would further accelerate the pace of industrialization in the state.

Syed Shahnawaz Hussain
Syed Shahnawaz Hussain PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Jul 2022 4:43 pm

Bihar minister Syed Shahnawaz Hussain on Wednesday said the state government's decision to reduce land lease rates of industrial areas from 80 percent to 20 percent was "historic" as it would further accelerate the pace of industrialization in the state.

Of the 54 industrial areas, lease rates have been slashed to 20 percent in 15, he said. 

There are 12 such zones where land lease prices have been brought down by 60 percent, the state industries minister said. 

"The decision to reduce the land lease rates of industrial areas from 80 percent to 20 percent was taken by the state cabinet, chaired by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, on Tuesday," Hussain said in a statement.   

He claimed that setting up facilities in the 54 industrial zones of the Bihar Industrial Area Development Authority has now become easier.

"It is a historic decision. There is a proper environment for setting up industries in Bihar and investors from all over the country are coming forward to set up their businesses in the state," he said. 

The minister pointed out that the land lease rates in many industrial areas of BIADA have been rationalized.

He also asserted that Bihar does not have any shortage of industrial land.

Related stories

Will Request CM To Make Provision For Recruitment Of 'Agniveer' As Forest Guards: Bihar Minister

Bihar Minister Claims Inclusion Of Bangladeshis In Bihar Caste Headcount Will Be Strongly Opposed

Ex-Bihar Minister Illiyas Hussain Gets Five Year Imprisonment In Coal Tar Scam Case

"After the transfer of 2,900 acres of land of closed sugar mills by the government to BIADA, the state has a huge land bank for setting up industries. After yesterday's decision, the price of industrial land now has become very low," the minister added.

(Inputs from PTI)

Tags

National Bihar Industrial Area Development Authority Closed Sugar Mills Bihar Minister Syed Shahnawaz Hussain Accelerate The Pace Of Industrialization State Government's Decision Land Lease Rates Industrial Areas Historic Decision
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

ENG Vs SA, 1st ODI: All Eyes On Retiring Stokes

ENG Vs SA, 1st ODI: All Eyes On Retiring Stokes

Mathura Court Reserves Order On Applications Related To Krishna Janmabhoomi-Idgah Dispute

Mathura Court Reserves Order On Applications Related To Krishna Janmabhoomi-Idgah Dispute