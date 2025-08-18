Putin Briefs Modi on Alaska Talks with Trump; India Stresses End to Ukraine Conflict

Russian President Vladimir Putin briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his recent meeting with US President Donald Trump in Alaska, according to a statement made by Modi on Monday.
Taking to X, PM Modi wrote: “Thank my friend, President Putin, for his phone call and for sharing insights on his recent meeting with President Trump in Alaska. India has consistently called for a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict and supports all efforts in this regard. I look forward to our continued exchanges in the days to come.”
A press statement by the Prime Minister's Office disclosed that Modi received a telephone call on Monday from the President of the Russian Federation.
President Putin shared his assessment of his meeting with the President of the United States Donald Trump in Alaska last week.
The statement added, "While thanking President Putin, Prime Minister underlined India’s consistent position for a peaceful resolution of the conflict through diplomacy and dialogue. He reiterated that India supports all efforts in this regard."
The two leaders also touched upon a number of issues of bilateral cooperation with a view to further strengthen the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia.
The two leaders agreed to remain in close touch.