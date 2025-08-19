Emma Raducanu and Carlos Alcaraz will be up against Jack Draper and Jessica Pegula in the opening round of the mixed doubles division at the US Open
There will be a match-up of the British number ones in the first round of the US Open mixed doubles, with Emma Raducanu and Carlos Alcaraz coming up against Jack Draper and Jessica Pegula.
The revamped competition will take place over two days at Flushing Meadows, with the first two rounds taking place on Tuesday before the semi-finals and finals on Wednesday.
Draper and Pegula qualified directly for the tournament and are the top seeds, though they paired up after the original partners, Paula Badosa and Tommy Paul, both withdrew.
Raducanu and Alcaraz, meanwhile, received a wildcard entry, though the men's world number two faces a tight turnaround, as he plays Jannik Sinner in the Cincinnati Open final on Monday.
The winner of their tie could face Novak Djokovic and Olga Danilovic, if they get past Mirra Andreeva and Daniil Medvedev in their opener.
Sinner is also a wildcard entrant alongside Katerina Siniakova, who has stepped in to replace Emma Navarro. They are set for a first-round meeting with Alexander Zverev and Belinda Bencic.
Another Cincinnati finalist, Iga Swiatek, will play at the Arthur Ashe Stadium alongside Casper Ruud, with Madison Keys and Frances Tiafoe their opponents.