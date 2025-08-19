1. At least seven people have died across the state, while nearly two lakh hectares of farmland in Vidarbha have been affected.
2. BMC has declared a holiday for all government, semi-government, and municipal offices.
3. Authorities have urged citizens to stay indoors and avoid non-essential travel as heavy rains continue.
Continuous rainfall has brought large parts of Maharashtra to a standstill, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a red alert for Mumbai city and suburbs on Tuesday, August 19, 2025.
According to the Chief Minister’s Office, at least seven people have died across the state, while nearly two lakh hectares of farmland in Vidarbha have been affected.
In Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), acting as the District Disaster Management Authority, has declared a holiday for all government, semi-government, and municipal offices, except for essential services. Schools across the city will also remain closed.
Air travel has been severely hit. Data from Flightradar showed 155 departing flights delayed and 102 arrivals behind schedule at Mumbai airport.
On the ground, police warned commuters stranded on SV Road in Andheri West not to proceed on foot due to halted traffic. Severe waterlogging has been reported in Nalasopara’s Vishal Nagar, H Colony, C Colony, and Vidyamandir Road, as well as Tuljunj Road and Achole. In Virar, flooding has affected 30–40 residential buildings, with water entering homes and displacing residents. Mumbai recorded heavy rainfall in the past 24 hours, with Vikhroli receiving 255.5 mm, Byculla 241.0 mm, Santacruz 238.2 mm, Juhu 221.5 mm, Bandra 211.0 mm, Colaba 110.4 mm, and Mahalaxmi 72.5 mm.
Authorities have urged citizens to stay indoors and avoid non-essential travel as heavy rains continue.
Due to the heavy rainfall in Mumbai, the Andheri subway has been closed after getting flooded. The picture shows nearly one and a half feet of water inside the subway. As a precautionary measure, authorities shut it down. Every day, thousands of people use this subway to commute between the eastern and western parts of Andheri.