Deepak Doke of the Save B.D. Bhalekar School Committee highlighted the proposed demolition of B.D. Bhalekar High School in Nashik, a well-known Marathi school. He said the decision was taken without consultation with stakeholders. “We were told the school was unsafe and would be demolished for 2026 Kumbh Mela logistics, with a new school to be built later,” said Doke, adding that thousands of former students had opposed the move through protests and dialogue with the authorities.