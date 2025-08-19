ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Squad Highlights: Renuka Thakur Returns; Shafali Verma Misses Out

India Asia Cup Squad Announcement Highlights: Shubman Gill has been named vice-captain alongside Jasprit Bumrah, but notable absentees include Shreyas Iyer, who scored 604 runs in IPL 2025, and Yashasvi Jaiswal, who tallied 559 in the IPL 2025

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Shafali Verma
India Vs Australia, ICC Women's T20 Cricket World Cup: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana Tough During Powerplay – Megan Schutt
India Asia Cup 2025 Squad Announcement Highlights: Catch the highlights of India's squad announcement for the upcoming Asia Cup that is set to take place in September in UAE and ICC Women's ODI World Cup and Australia series. The Asia Cup 2025 squad announced on Tuesday is expected to form the nucleus of India’s 2026 T20 World Cup team, with chief selector Ajit Agarkar and captain Suryakumar Yadav unveiling a mix of surprises and omissions. Shubman Gill has been named vice-captain alongside Jasprit Bumrah, but notable absentees include Shreyas Iyer, who scored 604 runs in IPL 2025, and Yashasvi Jaiswal, who tallied 559. Despite their combined 1,163 runs, both miss out, with Jaiswal only named among the reserves, while Rinku Singh secures a place despite a modest IPL season.
LIVE UPDATES

ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Announcement LIVE Updates: Squads

Aus series: Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Harleen, Deepti, Rodrigues, Renuka, Arundhati, Richa Ghosh, Kranti Goud, Sayali Satghare, Radha Yadav, Shree Charani, Yashika Bhatia, Sneh Rana

World Cup squad: Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Renuka Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Goud, Amanjot Kaur, Radha Yadav, Yashika Bhatia, Shree Charani, Sneh Rana

World Cup standbys: Tejal Hasabnis, Prema Rawat, Priya Mishra, Uma Chetry, Minnu Mani, Sayali Satghare

India Asia Cup Squad Announcement LIVE Updates: Good Morning

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of India's squad announcement for the upcoming Asia Cup that is set to take place in September in UAE.

India Asia Cup Squad Announcement LIVE Updates: BCCI's Dual Calls

The BCCI will host two press conferences on Tuesday, August 19, 2025, at its Mumbai headquarters, following key selection meetings for India’s men’s and women’s teams.

The Senior Men’s Selection Committee will pick the squad for the ACC Men’s Asia Cup, with a press briefing featuring the team captain and selection chairman at 1:30 PM IST.

The Women’s Selection Committee will announce squads for the upcoming ODI series against Australia and the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup, with a press conference scheduled at 3:30 PM IST, attended by the captain and committee chairperson.

India Asia Cup Squad Announcement LIVE Updates: BCCI’s Dilemma Over Key Picks

Fitting Shubman Gill into India’s slick T20 machinery could be the thorniest task facing the national selectors when they meet on Tuesday to finalise the 15-man squad for next month’s Asia Cup in the UAE.

Gill, who has been in sublime touch in red-ball cricket and fresh off a stellar run in England, has not quite found a natural place in the T20 unit that will contest the continental tournament from September 9 to 28. For Ajit Agarkar and his panel, the question is whether to disturb a functioning set-up just to accommodate a big name.

India’s T20 bench strength is overflowing, with almost 30 players capable of walking into the squad. Every position has three or four contenders, especially at the top of the order where at least half a dozen batters of similar pedigree are available.

India Asia Cup Squad Announcement LIVE Updates: Hypothetical Dual Squad

The BCCI’s senior selection committee is set to finalise India’s Asia Cup 2025 squad in Mumbai on Tuesday, just weeks before the T20 tournament kicks off on September 9 in the UAE. India start their title defence on September 10 against UAE and are in Group A with Pakistan, UAE, and Oman.

With India’s T20 depth, the squad will include current stars and notable omissions. Imagining two full-strength squads:

India XI: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh.

Alternative XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer (C), Shivam Dube, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakravarthy, Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna.

Packed with rising stars, IPL heroes, and comeback contenders, the second XI could easily challenge the main squad.

India Asia Cup Squad Announcement LIVE Updates: Is Suryakumar Yadav Fit To Play?

India's T20I captain, Suryakumar Yadav, successfully cleared his post-surgery fitness assessment at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (COE) in Bengaluru on August 16, 2025.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) sources confirmed that Yadav completed rehabilitation requirements following his sports hernia surgery. The procedure, addressing his lower-right abdomen, occurred in Munich, Germany, in June 2025.

“Fitness tests are mandatory before Return to Play (RTP) post-surgery. Surya has cleared the fitness test,” PTI quoted a BCCI in the report.

India Asia Cup Squad Announcement LIVE Updates: Who Are In The Fray?

Batters: Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Abhishek Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav (C)

Wicket-keepers: Dhruv Jurel, Jitesh Sharma, Sanju Samson

All-rounders: Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Riyan Parag, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya

Spinners: Varun Chakravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav

Pacers: Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah

India Asia Cup Squad Announcement LIVE Updates: Group Stage Fixtures

Group Stage Fixtures

September 9 (Tuesday): Afghanistan vs Hong Kong (Group B)

September 10 (Wednesday): India vs UAE (Group A)

September 11 (Thursday): Bangladesh vs Hong Kong (Group B)

September 12 (Friday): Pakistan vs Oman (Group A)

September 13 (Saturday): Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka (Group B)

September 14 (Sunday): India vs Pakistan (Group A)

September 15 (Monday): UAE vs Oman (Group A)

September 15 (Monday): Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong (Group B)

September 16 (Tuesday): Bangladesh vs Afghanistan (Group B)

September 17 (Wednesday): Pakistan vs UAE (Group A)

September 18 (Thursday): Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan (Group B)

September 19 (Friday): India vs Oman (Group A)

India Asia Cup Squad Announcement LIVE Updates: When, Where IND 15-Member Squad Will Be Revealed

The BCCI is set to reveal its 15-member squad for the ACC Men’s Asia Cup 2025 on Tuesday, following a key selection meeting in Mumbai. The Senior Men’s Selection Committee will convene at the BCCI headquarters, with the announcement scheduled for 1:30 PM IST on the 4th floor.

India Asia Cup Squad Announcement LIVE Updates: Bowling Department Settles Into Shape

India’s bowling selections are shaping up with few uncertainties. Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, and Arshdeep Singh are expected to feature without question, while Harshit Rana is the front-runner for the reserve pacer spot. With Bumrah likely to sit out the West Indies series in October, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna are ready to fill in as reliable backups.

India Asia Cup Squad Announcement LIVE Updates: IND’s T20 Schedule Ahead Of World Cup

India’s Asia Cup 2025 Schedule:

  • September 10: vs UAE, Dubai

  • September 14: vs Pakistan, Dubai

  • September 19: vs Oman, Abu Dhabi

Other T20Is Before the World Cup:

  • Tour of Australia: 5 T20Is (Oct-Nov 2025)

  • Against South Africa: 5 T20Is (Dec 2025)

  • Against New Zealand: 5 T20Is (Jan 2026)

India Asia Cup Squad Announcement LIVE Updates: Streaming Info

India Asia Cup Squad Announcement LIVE Updates: Mumbai Weather Forecast

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has declared a holiday on Tuesday for all government, semi-government, private, and municipal schools and colleges, as well as BMC offices, except essential services, across Mumbai city and suburbs.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert, warning of extremely heavy rainfall for the next three hours. With continuous downpours, the BMC has urged private offices to allow employees to work from home and avoid unnecessary travel to ensure safety and smooth handling of the situation.

The city is expected to experience rain with temperatures around 28°C, 75% chance of precipitation, 88% humidity, and winds reaching 39 km/h.

India Asia Cup Squad Announcement LIVE Updates: SKY Arrives

Amid heavy rains in Mumbai, India’s T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav has arrived at the BCCI headquarters for the Asia Cup squad selection. The meeting is expected to begin once the other members make it in time.

India Asia Cup Squad Announcement LIVE Updates: Headache For Selectors

With two or three spots likely to spark serious debate, the selectors have a tough task ahead in finalising 15 or 17 members Asia Cup 2025 squad. Among the key contenders are pacers Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and Harshit Rana, while Shreyas Iyer, Rinku Singh, Riyan Parag and Washington Sundar are in the mix for batting and all-round roles. Iyer, in particular, strengthens his case with a stellar IPL season for PBKS, where he amassed 604 runs at a strike rate of 175.07, even though he hasn’t featured in T20Is recently.

ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Announcement LIVE Updates: Harmanpreet And Smriti Arrive

Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana have reached the BCCI headquarters as anticipation builds for the announcement of India’s squad for the upcoming ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup.

India Asia Cup Squad Announcement LIVE Updates: BCCI Secretary Yet To Arrive

The selection meeting is yet to commence as BCCI secretary Devajit Sakia's flight has been delayed by bad weather. He is currently on his way to the headquarters.

India Asia Cup Squad Announcement LIVE Updates: BCCI Secretary Arrives

BCCI Secretary Devajit Sakia has arrived at the headquarters in Mumbai. Press Conference is likely to start soon.

India Asia Cup Squad Announcement LIVE Updates: BCCI Meeting Starts

The Selection Committee Meeting for team India AsiaCup squad selection is underway!

India Asia Cup Squad Announcement LIVE Updates: Time Update

The BCCI Press conference for Indian team Asia Cup squad to start at 2:45 PM IST.

India Asia Cup Squad Announcement LIVE Updates: Squad

Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Shubman Gill (vc), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh

Stand-bys: Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal

India Asia Cup Squad Announcement LIVE Updates: SKY On Gill

"Last time when he played T20 post WC, when we went to SL, he was vice-captain. That's where we started new cycle for T20WC. After that we got busy with Test cricket, and he didn't get opportunities. We're happy to have him."

India Asia Cup Squad Announcement LIVE Updates: Agarkar On Bumrah

"I don't think there's any written plan. Been a nice break after the England series. Physios, team management been in touch. Clearly we want him available for all the big games. There are WCs, CT, big series like England, Australia - you want him available. Because he's picked up injuries over the last 2-3 years, because of how special and unique it is - it won't change. Based on how he's feeling and how we require him, we hope he's available more often than not"

India Asia Cup Squad Announcement LIVE Updates: Stand-bys

Stand-bys: Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal

India Asia Cup Squad Announcement LIVE Updates: Agarkar On Sundar's Exclusion

 "He's always be in the scheme of things. At the moment, we have two mystery spinners/wristspinners in Varun and Kuldeep, and Axar has been around for a while. When we need four spinners - he may always be in the mix. For now, we felt we needed an extra batter in Rinku. And you could only pick 15. If there were 16, maybe he could've been in."

India Asia Cup Squad Announcement LIVE Updates: Surya On Jitesh Sharma

"Post last T20WC, we spoke a lot on how to go about it. We spoke about let's not think of milestones ahead, follow your journey. Been a completely different cricketer post that. The way he performed in the IPL and domestic tournaments he played, he's done really well, has earned his spot again."

India Asia Cup Squad Announcement LIVE Updates: Agarkar On Iyer, Jaiswal Exclusion

"With regards to Yashasvi Jaiswal, I mean it's just unfortunate again.  Abhishek Sharma, what he's done over the last few months or a year or so that he's been with the team. Plus, that he can bowl a little bit gives us an option, if required, by the captain.

One of these guys was always going to miss out. It's just unfortunate that Yash Shishun might have to wait for his chance. With regards to Shreyas, I mean, we can replace that. Again, no fault of his. Nor is it ours. It's just that he can pick 15 and, at the moment, he might have to wait for his chance."

ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Announcement LIVE Updates: Meeting Underway

Time for ICC Women's World Cup squad.

India Asia Cup Squad Announcement LIVE Updates: Abhishek Nayar On Shreyas Iyer's Exclusion

"Can't fathom how Iyer misses out from a 20-member long list. (15 squad, five reserves). Maybe they aren't looking at him from a T20 prism. Any selection is about who you like a little more than another, that can be a tipping point sometimes. Maybe Iyer is not liked as someone else is, maybe."

ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Announcement LIVE Updates: Neetu David On Shafali

"Shafali played the Australia A series. She's in the system, not like she's not. We've got our eyes on her. Hope she plays a lot more and garners experience, it'll help serve India in the 50-overs format."

ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Announcement LIVE Updates: Harmanpreet Kaur On Squad

"We have Renuka and Kranti [to bowl] in the power play, then have Shree Charani, Deepti and Radha to bowl in the slog overs, Sneh Rana in the middle overs. When didn't want to make a lot of changes, wanted continuity."

ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Announcement LIVE Updates: Amanjot Kaur's Injury Update

"She's one of the important players, she's at CEO, working on a few small niggles. We've rested her for the Australia series so that she can fully be available for the World Cup."

ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Announcement LIVE Updates: Harmanpreet On Coaches Role

"We've had a lot of coaches come and go. After Amol sir's coming, there's stability within the group. Players are also extremely happy. Support from selectors has to be appreciated too."

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Asia Cup 2025 Squad: Suryakumar Yadav To Lead 15-member Team; Gill Named Vice-captain

  2. Asia Cup 2025: From Shubman Gill Return To Shreyas Iyer's Exclusion – Three Surprises From India's Squad Announcement

  3. India Announce Squad For ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Check Who's In, Who's Out

  4. Australia Vs South Africa 1st ODI: Maharaj Fifer Floors Hosts As Proteas Win By 98 Runs

  5. PCB Central Contracts 2025: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan Demoted, No Category A Players

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz-Emma Raducanu Lose In Mixed Doubles Round Of 16

  2. Raducanu/Alcaraz Vs Pegula/Draper Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open 2025 Round Of 16 Match

  3. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Withdraws From Mixed Doubles Due To Illness

  4. Danilovic/Djokovic Vs Andreeva/Medvedev Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open 2025 Round Of 16 Match

  5. V Williams/Opelka Vs Muchova/Rublev Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open Round Of 16 Match

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Shimla's Bizarre Water Crisis: Dry Spell During Monsoon Explained

  2. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  3. Opposition Set to Announce Joint VP Candidate, Likely Tamil Nadu Face Against NDA’s Radhakrishnan

  4. As Local Polls Loom, Twin Troubles Rock Pinarayi Vijayan Government In Kerala

  5. IMD Weather Alert Today: Red Warning for Mumbai, Goa, Gujarat and Karnataka

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Thaw In India-China Ties As Wang Yi Lands In Delhi

  2. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  3. Modi To Attend SCO Summit As India-China Relations Show Upward Trend, Says NSA Doval

  4. Trump, Zelensky Say ‘Good Chance’ Of Ending Russia-Ukraine War After White House Talks

  5. Hamas Accepts Ceasefire Proposal For Gaza, Awaiting Israel’s Response

Latest Stories

  1. Matthew Perry Death Case: 'Ketamine Queen' Jasveen Sangha Agrees To Plead Guilty In Friends Actor Overdose Case

  2. Thama Teaser: Ayushmann, Rashmika Starrer Promises An Eternal Love Story With Supernatural Twist

  3. Virgo Zodiac Sign - Grounded, Graceful, And Goal-Oriented

  4. AR Murugadoss Reveals It Was 'Not Easy' To Work With Salman Khan In Sikandar: He Turns Up On Set Only By 8 PM

  5. Mumbai Weather Today: Heavy Rains Trigger Red Alert, Schools Closed, and Airlines Issue Advisory

  6. August 19, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Aries, Leo, and Aquarius

  7. Girl Therapy, Girl Dinner: The Trivialisation Of Female Coping Mechanisms In Digital Culture

  8. Trump, Zelensky Say ‘Good Chance’ Of Ending Russia-Ukraine War After White House Talks