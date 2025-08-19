ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Squad Highlights: Renuka Thakur Returns; Shafali Verma Misses Out

"I don't think there's any written plan. Been a nice break after the England series. Physios, team management been in touch. Clearly we want him available for all the big games. There are WCs, CT, big series like England, Australia - you want him available. Because he's picked up injuries over the last 2-3 years, because of how special and unique it is - it won't change. Based on how he's feeling and how we require him, we hope he's available more often than not"