Two Indian Teams At Asia Cup 2025: Is This The Best Playing XI? And What About The Star-Studded Team Of Challengers?

Indian selectors face plenty of dilemmas ahead of the Asia Cup 2025 squad selection
While the current set of players led by Suryakumar Yadav have performed well their big names waiting in the wings
India can easily form two XIs with both capable of defeating the best side in the world
India’s squad selection for the Asia Cup 2025 faces several factors. An abundance of proven talent, combined with the retirements of senior players such as Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, shapes this process. It's a massive headache for the selectors, coaches and captain.
The Ajit Agarkar-led Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selection committee will look to balance experience, current form, and T20 format adaptability. Standout performances in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will also significantly influence selections. The playing conditions in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) also prompt careful consideration of pacers, spinners, and all-rounders.
India At Asia Cup 2025: Core Squad And Player Debates
Suryakumar Yadav is the de facto captain. The 34-year-old has also cleared a fitness test following his sports hernia surgery. Selectors debate the opening pair, with Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson currently favoured.
Test captain Shubman Gill’s retention for the T20I squad is questioned, given his recent 'lack of impact’ in the format. Yashasvi Jaiswal is under consideration as a potential third opener, but his position remains uncertain.
The middle order has 'certainties', including Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, and Rinku Singh. Shreyas Iyer’s inclusion is being debated against the value of Washington Sundar, an all-rounder who offers both batting depth and bowling utility. Selectors also consider IPL standouts like Jitesh Sharma for key roles.
India At Asia Cup 2025: Squad Depth And Potential Omissions
Indian cricket’s exceptional depth creates difficult Asia Cup 2025 decisions. Established players risk omission as younger talent emerges from the IPL and recent series.
For instance, Mohammed Siraj, India’s leading wicket-taker on the England tour earlier this year, may miss selection. The committee reportedly prefers a pace unit comprising Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, and Harshit Rana.
An abundance of quality all-rounders like Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, and Washington Sundar presents further selection headaches since only a finite number can fit into the final squad.
Selectors must blend youth with experience and ensure both batting and bowling depth across all game phases, particularly since UAE conditions demand both spin and pace options.
India At Asia Cup 2025: Hypothetical Dual Squad
The BCCI’s senior selection committee is expected to finalise India’s Asia Cup 2025 squad in Mumbai on Tuesday (August 19, 2025), just weeks before the T20 tournament opens on September 9 in the UAE. This squad announcement is highly anticipated. India start their title defence on September 10 against the UAE. India are in Group A alongside bitter rivals Pakistan, UAE, and Oman.
With India’s depth in T20 talent, the squad will feature players excelling under the current T20I leadership, and there will be notable omissions. Given that, let’s imagine a scenario where India is sending two full-strength teams to the Asia Cup 2025.
India XI: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, and Arshdeep Singh.
Alternative India XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Shivam Dube, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel (wicket-keeper), Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakravarthy, Harshit Rana, and Prasidh Krishna.
This team is packed with rising stars, IPL heroes, and comeback contenders. This XI can easily challenge the main squad.