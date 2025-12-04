Palestine Vs Tunisia Highlights, FIFA Arab Cup: PLE 2-2 TUN; Late Qunbar Strike Rescues Draw For Lions Of Canaan

Palestine Vs Tunisia Highlights, FIFA Arab Cup 2025: Catch the key updates from the PLE vs TUN football match at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Palestine Vs Tunisia Highlights FIFA Arab Cup 2025 Group A updates Lusail Stadium highlights
Palestine Vs Tunisia Highlights, FIFA Arab Cup: Lions Of Canaan celebrate after beating Qatar. Photo: FIFA
Palestine scored late for the second consecutive match to secure a vital point that kept them on course for a place in the knockouts at the FIFA Arab Cup. A 2-2 draw with Tunisia at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar on Thursday (December 4) saw Palestine go one point clear at the top of the Group A standings. An Ismael Gharbi corner in the 16th minute was guided in by Amor Layouni. The 2021 runners-up doubled the lead six minutes into the second half as Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane brushed aside a Michael Termanini challenge and squared the ball for Firas Chaouat to sweep past Rami Hamada. A rasping Hamed Hamdan volley from the top of the box though reduced the deficit just after the hour. Zaid Qunbar then sparked pandemonium on the Palestine bench as he lashed home through the legs of a pair of Tunisian defenders late on. Catch the highlights and key updates from the PLE vs TUN match, as it happened.
LIVE UPDATES

Palestine Vs Tunisia Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup: Good Evening!

Greetings and welcome to everyone joining us. We are back with another FIFA Arab Cup blog: Palestine take on Tunisia in Group A. Stay with us for the build-up and live updates.

Palestine Vs Tunisia Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup: Start Time, Streaming

The match kicks off at 8pm IST. The Palestine vs Tunisia, FIFA Arab Cup clash will not be live streamed on any platform in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country. You can follow it, however, here with Outlook India.

Palestine Vs Tunisia Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup: Almost Time!

Kick-off is imminent. Here's a clip from the Palestine camp in the lead-up:

Palestine Vs Tunisia Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup: Kick-Off!

The match gets underway in Lusail. An early move from Tunisia results in Firas Chaouat being ruled offside in the fifth minute.

Palestine Vs Tunisia Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup: PLE 0-1 TUN

Tunisia draw first blood in the 16th minute! 33-year-old forward Amor Layouni scores to put Palestine on the backfoot, early doors.

Palestine Vs Tunisia Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup: PLE 0-1 TUN

Two yellow cards have been issued in the match so far. Palestine midfielder Ameed Sawafta is booked in the 22nd minute, and Tunisian midfielder Ferjani Sassi in the 35th. The scoreline remains in the Eagles' favour, though just by one goal.

Palestine Vs Tunisia Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup: Half-Time

After over six minutes of added time, the referee blows the whistle that brings the first half to an end. Amor Layouni's 16th-minute strike separates the two teams, going into the interval.

Palestine Vs Tunisia Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup: PLE 0-1 TUN

The teams return from the lemon break and the second half kicks off. A bunch of substitutions from both sides as Palestine look to equalise.

Palestine Vs Tunisia Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup: PLE 0-2 TUN

Tunisia have their second! Firas Chaouat nets in the 51st minute to double Tunisia's advantage and Palestine now have their backs against the wall.

Palestine Vs Tunisia Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup: PLE 1-2 TUN

Palestine will not go down without a fight. They have pulled one goal back via Hamed Hamdan in the 61st minute and the Tunisian lead is back to a slender one-goal one.

Palestine Vs Tunisia Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup: Up Next...

Soon after this game concludes, the next Group A encounter of the Arab Cup is lined up. Qatar welcome Syria at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha. Having suffered a dramatic 0-1 defeat against Palestine in their campaign opener, the hosts would be eager to reset and bounce back. Syria, on the other hand, are aiming to build on their 1-0 upset of Tunisia earlier.

Palestine Vs Tunisia Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup: PLE 2-2 TUN

Palestine's remarkable late bloom continues in the tournament. Down 0-2 after one hour of football, the Lions of Canaan have drawn level at 2-2 in the 85th minute, with forward Zaid Qunbar netting the equaliser.

Palestine Vs Tunisia Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup: Full-Time Update

After over six minutes of injury time, the referee blows the final whistle. Palestine register another impressive performance in the form of a come-from-behind 2-2 draw against Tunisia. As for the Tunisians, their hunt for the first win of the campaign continues.

Published At:
