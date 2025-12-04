NBA: Milwaukee Bucks Pip Detroit Pistons 113-109 Despite Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury
Kevin Porter Jr. scored 26 points, Ryan Rollins added 22 and the Milwaukee Bucks overcame the loss of Giannis Antetokounmpo to an injury three minutes into the game to beat the Detroit Pistons 113-109 in the NBA on Thursday (December 4, 2025). AJ Green had 19 points and Jericho Sims finished with a career-high 15 points and tied a career best with 14 rebounds as Milwaukee won for just the second time in 10 games. Antetokounmpo left with what the Bucks said was a right calf strain, not long after coach Doc Rivers said before the game there have been no talks between team officials and the two-time MVP about a potential exit from Milwaukee. Tobias Harris had 20 points, Cade Cunningham 17 and Jaden Ivey 15 for the Pistons, who had won 15 of 17.
