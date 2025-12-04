NBA: Milwaukee Bucks Pip Detroit Pistons 113-109 Despite Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury

Kevin Porter Jr. scored 26 points, Ryan Rollins added 22 and the Milwaukee Bucks overcame the loss of Giannis Antetokounmpo to an injury three minutes into the game to beat the Detroit Pistons 113-109 in the NBA on Thursday (December 4, 2025). AJ Green had 19 points and Jericho Sims finished with a career-high 15 points and tied a career best with 14 rebounds as Milwaukee won for just the second time in 10 games. Antetokounmpo left with what the Bucks said was a right calf strain, not long after coach Doc Rivers said before the game there have been no talks between team officials and the two-time MVP about a potential exit from Milwaukee. Tobias Harris had 20 points, Cade Cunningham 17 and Jaden Ivey 15 for the Pistons, who had won 15 of 17.

Milwaukee Bucks Vs Detroit Pistons NBA pics-Giannis Antetokounmpo
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo prepares to shoot a free throw during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons in Milwaukee. | Photo: AP/Kylie Bridenhagen
Milwaukee Bucks Vs Detroit Pistons NBA pics-Myles Turner
Milwaukee Bucks' Myles Turner celebrates after a shot during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons in Milwaukee. | Photo: AP/Kylie Bridenhagen
Milwaukee Bucks Vs Detroit Pistons NBA pics-JB Bickerstaff
Detroit Pistons head coach J.B. Bickerstaff reacts during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks in Milwaukee. | Photo: AP/Kylie Bridenhagen
Milwaukee Bucks Vs Detroit Pistons NBA pics-Giannis Antetokounmpo
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo passes against Detroit Pistons' Jalen Duren during the first half an NBA basketball game in Milwaukee. | Photo: AP/Kylie Bridenhagen
Milwaukee Bucks Vs Detroit Pistons NBA pics-Tobias Harris
Detroit Pistons' Tobias Harris drives to the basket past Milwaukee Bucks' AJ Green during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Milwaukee. | Photo: AP/Kylie Bridenhagen
Milwaukee Bucks Vs Detroit Pistons NBA pics-AJ Green
Milwaukee Bucks' AJ Green reacts after making a shot during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons in Milwaukee. | Photo: AP/Kylie Bridenhagen
Milwaukee Bucks Vs Detroit Pistons NBA pics-Paul Reed
Detroit Pistons' Paul Reed dunks against Milwaukee Bucks' Jericho Sims during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Milwaukee. | Photo: AP/Kylie Bridenhagen
Milwaukee Bucks Vs Detroit Pistons NBA pics-Cade Cunningham
Detroit Pistons' Cade Cunningham shoots a free throw during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks in Milwaukee. | Photo: AP/Kylie Bridenhagen
Milwaukee Bucks Vs Detroit Pistons NBA pics-Giannis Antetokounmpo
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo reacts after suffering an injury during the first half an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons, in Milwaukee. | Photo: AP/Kylie Bridenhagen
