Biratnagar Kings Vs Lumbini Lions, Nepal Premier League 2025: LL Hold Their Nerves To Stay Alive In Play-Offs Contention

Biratnagar Kings Vs Lumbini Lions, Nepal Premier League 2025: The Lumbini Lions defeated Biratnagar Kings by 5 wickets in match number 22 at the Tribhuvan University Cricket ground in Kirtipur

Outlook Sports Desk
Biratnagar Kings Vs Lumbini Lions Live Streaming, Nepal Premier League 2025
Lumbini Lions Vs Sudurpaschim Royals LIVE Score, Nepal Premier League 2025: Lumbini Lions celebrate the wicket of Ben Charlesworth. Photo: X/Nepal Premier League
  • Lumbini Lions defeated Biratnagar Kings in match number 22

  • Lions claimed a 5-wicket victory to move 4th in the points table

  • Check the match report

The Biratnagar Kings suffered only their 2nd defeat of the Nepal Premier League 2025 to the hands of Lumbini Lions, who were in desperate need of 2 crucial points in order to stay alive in the race for NPL season 2 play-offs.

It was a tremendous effort from the Lions as they held their nerves to chase down 145 runs in a low-scoring affair at the Tribhuvan University ground in Kirtipur.

Lumbini Lions had won the toss and elected to bowl first against a star-studded Biratnagar side, led by Nepal leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane.

Opening batters George Munsey and Faf du Plessis got off to a poor start with the former getting out for a 2-ball duck. The former South African captain departed for a score of just 12 runs.

Lokesh Bam and Sam Heazlett, then steadied the innings with their 55-run stand, but wickets kept falling in regular intervals after that. Biratnagar Kings were eventually folded for just 144 runs with JJ Smit shining with figures of 3/39 (4).

In response, the Lumbini Lions got off to a flyer, thanks to D'Arcy Short's 57 off 44.

His partner Sumit Mahajan and captain Rohit Paudel were reduced to scores of 10 and 0 respectively.

It was up to Sundeep Jora (24 off 15) and Niroshan Dickwella (29* off 22) to stand firm at the crease and they did so with their solid partnership. Lower-order batter Dilip Nath also contributed 16 off 12 and the Lumbini Lions were eventually guided towards a 5-wicket victory within 17.4 overs.

The victory helped the Lions jump a place higher in the 4th spot with 6 points. The Biratnagar Kings, who are still very much in contention for the play-offs, remained 3rd with 8 points to their name.

Biratnagar Kings Vs Lumbini Lions, NPL 2025: Toss Update

Lumbini Lions won the toss and chose to bowl first.

Biratnagar Kings Vs Lumbini Lions, NPL 2025: Playing XIs

Biratnagar Kings: George Munse, Faf du Plessis, Lokesh Bam, Sahil Patel, Basir Ahamad, Marchant de Lange, Narayan Joshi, Pratis GC, Sandeep Lamichhane (C), Subash Bhandari and Sam Heazlett

Lumbini Lions: D Arcy Short (WK), Sumit Maharjan, Rohit Paudel (C), Niroshan Dickwella, Dilip Nath, Sundeep Jora, JJ Smit, Ruben Trumpelmann, Sher Malla, Tilak Bhandari, Abhishesh Gautam

Biratnagar Kings Vs Lumbini Lions, NPL 2025: Live Streaming Details

The Nepal Premier League 2025 can be live streamed on the JioHotstar app/website as well as the Star Sports network.

The Nepal Premier League 2025 can be live streamed on the JioHotstar app/website as well as the Star Sports network.

Published At:
