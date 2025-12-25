Odisha Vs Services Live Streaming, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: When And Where To Watch Live?

Get live streaming information, squad updates and preview for the VHT 2025–26 Group D clash between Odisha and Services on Friday, December 26, at the KSCA Cricket Ground in Karnataka

Outlook Sports Desk
Odisha Vs Services Live Streaming, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26
Representative Image Photo: AP
  • Odisha and Services lock horns in VHT 2025-26 match number 37

  • Both the teams lost their opening matches of their campaign

  • Check the preview and live streaming details

Odisha and Services, after losing their opening Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 fixtures, are all set to lock horns with each other on match number 37 of India's premier domestic one-day competition.

Odisha enter the contest following a heartbreaking defeat to Saurashtra. The spotlight was on the record-breaking performance from opener Swastik Samal, who smashed a remarkable 212 off 169, becoming the first batter from the state to score a List A double century.

Odisha posted a massive 345/6 on the back of Swastik and captain Biplab Samantray.

However, their bowling unit struggled to contain the opposition as Saurashtra chased the total down within 48.5 overs and 5 wickets to spare.

Services, meanwhile, had a much tougher outing against Gujarat in their opener.

They were bundled out for a disappointing 184, with only Nakul Sharma and Mohit Ahlawat playing notable knocks of 39 and 35 respectively.

Gujarat chased the total down in just 34.5 overs with eight wickets in hand.

Odisha Vs Services, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Live Streaming

When To Watch Odisha Vs Services, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 match?

The Odisha Vs Services, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 match will be played at the KSCA Cricket Ground in Karnataka on Friday, December 26 from 9:00AM (IST) onwards.

Where to watch Odisha Vs Services, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Match?

The Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025–26 matches are not being aired live on television or streamed on JioStar, despite the platform being the tournament’s official broadcasting partner.

Only two matches will be live streamed in round 2 of VHT, Jharkhand vs Rajasthan and Assam vs J&K.

Odisha Vs Services, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Squads

Odisha: Swastik Samal, Om T Munde, Sandeep Pattnaik, Govinda Poddar, Biplab Samantray(c), Prayash Singh, Aasirwad Swain(w), Sambit S Baral, Badal Biswal, Debabrata Pradhan, Rajesh Mohanty, Shantanu Mishra, Anil Parida, Soumya Ranjan Lenka, Dinesh Majhi, Sayed Tufayl Ahmad

Services: Nitin Tanwar, Sagar Dahiya, Ravi Chauhan, Rajat Paliwal(c), Pulkit Narang, Mohit Ahlawat, Nakul Sharma(w), Arjun Sharma, Mohit Jangra, Poonam Poonia, Nitin Yadav, Pal Raj Bahadur, Irfan Ali, Vikas Hathwala, Amit Shukla

Published At:
