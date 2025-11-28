Biratnagar Kings Vs Karnali Yaks, Live Streaming, Nepal Premier League 2025: Yaks Opt To Bat First - Check Playing XIs

Biratnagar Kings Vs Karnali Yaks, Live Streaming, Nepal Premier League 2025: Yaks skipper Sompal Kami won the toss and chose to bat first at the Tribhuvan University Cricket Stadium in Kirtipur. Check the playing XIs and follow the match through our live stream details below

R
Rohan Mukherjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Biratnagar Kings Vs Karnali Yaks, Live Streaming, NPL 2025: Yaks Opt To Bat First
Image used for representative purpose. Photo: File
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Karnali won the toss and chose to bat first

  • Check the playing XIs

  • Follow the match with our live coverage

Second-placed Biratnagar Kings take on fifth-placed Karnali Yaks in match number 16 of the Nepal Premier League season 2, here at the Tribhuvan University Cricket Stadium in Kirtipur. Karnali will be aiming to get back to winning ways after losing their previous match to Sudurpaschim Royals.

Follow the live match here.

The Yaks started off their NPL campaign with a thumping 9-wicket victory over the Lumbini Lions. In their previous game, the tables turned and Karnali lost by 45 runs to fall down to the 5th spot in the points table.

As for the Biratnagar Kings, their campaign began with back-to-back victories over Kathmandu Gorkhas and Janakpur Bolts and both were convincing victories.

However, in their 3rd outing, the boys from Biratnagar were taken down by the Chitwan Rhinos with a margin of 48 runs.

They have enough firepower in their team in the form of Lokesh Bam and Martin Guptill among others to stage a comeback potentially take the top spot with all 2 points.

Biratnagar Kings Vs Karnali Yaks, Nepal Premier League 2025: Toss Update

Karnali Yaks won the toss and opted to bowl first against Biratnagar Kings.

Biratnagar Kings Vs Karnali Yaks, Nepal Premier League 2025: Playing XIs

Karnali Yaks: Priyank Panchal, Mark Watt, William Bosisto, Najibullah Zadran, Pawan Sarraf, Sompal Kami (C), Gulshan Jha, Deepak Dumre, Nandan Yadav, Yuvraj Khatri and Bipin Sharma

Biratnagar Kings: Lokesh Bam (WK), George Munsey, Sahil Patel, Sam Heazlett, Basir Ahamad, Narayan Joshi, Shehan Jayasuriya, Subash Bhandari, Marchant de Lange, Pratis GC, Sandeep Lamichhane (C)

Biratnagar Kings Vs Karnali Yaks, Nepal Premier League 2025: Live Streaming

Nepal: Kantipur Max TV, Dish Home Go app

India: Star Sports and JioHotstar

Nepal: Kantipur Max TV, Dish Home Go app

India: Star Sports and JioHotstar

Published At:
Tags

