Syria Vs Qatar Highlights, FIFA Arab Cup: SYR 1-1 QAT; Khribin's 90th-Minute Scorcher Hands Eagles Vital Point

Syria Vs Qatar Highlights, FIFA Arab Cup 2025: Catch the key updates from the SYR vs QAT football match at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, as it happened

Outlook Sports Desk
Syria Vs Qatar Highlights FIFA Arab Cup 2025
Syria Vs Qatar Highlights, FIFA Arab Cup 2025: The Maroons lost their opener 0-1 to Palestine.
Just like the preceding Palestine vs Tunisia game, the Syria vs Qatar encounter ended in a thrilling draw on the second matchday of FIFA Arab Cup 2025, at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha on Thursday (December 4). Ahmed Alaaeldin's 77th-minute goal was cancelled by a 90th-minute beauty from Omar Khribin as the Eagles rescued a crucial point against the mighty Qatar. The hosts, thus stayed winless after two matches, while Syria drew level on points with Group A leaders Palestine. Catch the highlights and key updates from the SYR vs QAT match, as it happened.
LIVE UPDATES

Syria Vs Qatar Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup 2025: Hey All!

Greetings and welcome to everyone joining us this Thursday night. We are back with yet another FIFA Arab Cup blog: Qatar take on Syria in Group A. Stay with us for the build-up and live updates.

Syria Vs Qatar Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup 2025: Start Time, Streaming

The match kicks off at 8pm IST. The Syria vs Qatar, FIFA Arab Cup clash will not be live streamed on any platform in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country. You can follow it, however, here with Outlook India.

Syria Vs Qatar Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup 2025: Match Context

The two nations are almost at diametrically opposite ends, politically and economically speaking, and that has major implications in sports, not the least of which football. The cash-rich Qatar is a prominent presence in a number of disciplines as well as sports events now, while Syria is grappling for survival.

Syria Vs Qatar Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup 2025: Kick-Off!

The game gets underway in Doha. An early move from Syria leads to midfielder Mahmoud Al-Mawas being ruled offside in the fourth minute.

Syria Vs Qatar Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup 2025: SYR 0-0 QAT

Qatar's defensive midfielder Jassem Gaber takes a shot on the Syrian goal in the 19th minute, but the Eagles' custodian Elias Hadaya keeps it out.

Syria Vs Qatar Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup 2025: Half-Time Update

After about two minutes of added time, the referee brings the first half to an end. The scoreline remains at 0-0, with neither side doing enough to draw first blood as yet.

Syria Vs Qatar Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup 2025: SYR 0-0 QAT

The teams return from the mid-game interval and the second half gets underway. Syria have one substitution after the break: Khaled Kourdoghli comes in for Abdullah Alshami.

Syria Vs Qatar Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup 2025: SYR 0-1 QAT

Qatar have the lead! 32-year-old forward Ahmed Alaaeldin scores in the 77th minute to make a major first move for the home team. Can Syria respond?

Syria Vs Qatar Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup 2025: What Happened In Palestine Vs Tunisia?

Palestine scored late for the second consecutive match to secure a vital point that kept them on course for a place in the knockouts. A 2-2 draw with Tunisia at the Lusail Stadium, earlier today saw Palestine go one point clear at the top of the Group A standings.

Syria Vs Qatar Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup 2025: SYR 1-1 QAT

Syria have found a 90th-minute equaliser! 31-year-old midfielder Omar Khribin it is, who dramatically draws them level with a sensational long-range strike against hosts Qatar at the fag end of this match. A massive moment; one that could shape the rest of the tournament.

Syria Vs Qatar Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup 2025: Full-Time Update

Final whistle! After six minutes of injury time, the game draws to an exhilarating close, with Khribin's wonder goal in the 90th minute propelling Syria to a come-from-behind 1-1 draw against mighty Qatar. The hosts, thus stay winless after two matches.

Syria Vs Qatar Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup 2025: Group A Standings

Palestine, after their 2-2 draw with Tunisia, remain at the top of the Group A standings (4 points). But with the one point tonight against Qatar, Syria also have four points now, and are a close second. The theoretical top togs of the group, Qatar and Tunisia, are down in fourth and third places respectively with one point apiece.

Published At:
Tags

