FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw Preview: Pots, Format, Starting Time, Live Streaming Details – All You Need To Know

Odden Shaw paints over a gold colored column inside the Hall of Nations at the Kennedy Center for Performing Arts in Washington in preparation for upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw. | Photo: AP/Pablo Martinez Monsivais

Odden Shaw paints over a gold colored column inside the Hall of Nations at the Kennedy Center for Performing Arts in Washington in preparation for upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw. | Photo: AP/Pablo Martinez Monsivais