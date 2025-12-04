FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw Preview: Pots, Format, Starting Time, Live Streaming Details – All You Need To Know

The draw for the expanded 48-team FIFA World Cup 2026 takes place on December 5 with 42 nations confirmed and six more to be decided via playoffs. Find out all about the FIFA World Cup 2026 draw, including the format, the pots and seeding, time and date, live streaming details, and more

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
FIFA World Cup 2026 draw preview pots starting time live streaming details
Odden Shaw paints over a gold colored column inside the Hall of Nations at the Kennedy Center for Performing Arts in Washington in preparation for upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw. | Photo: AP/Pablo Martinez Monsivais
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The FIFA World Cup 2026 draw will be held on December 5 in Washington, D.C.

  • The groups will be unveiled for the largest edition in tournament history, featuring 48 teams

  • Draw begins at 10:30 PM IST, streamed live on FIFA+ and official FIFA channels

The FIFA World Cup 2026 draw ceremony will take place on Friday, December 5, at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., setting the stage for the largest World Cup ever held.

The upcoming edition of the quadrennial event, co-hosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States, expands the field to 48 teams, which marks an increase of 16 compared to the 2022 tournament.

A total of 42 nations have already qualified, while the final six places will be claimed through playoff matches in March.

How The FIFA World Cup Draw Works

At the ceremony, all 48 teams will be split into 12 groups (A-L) of four. The highest-ranked nations form Pot 1, which also includes the three co-hosts. Under standard procedure, each co-host is immediately assigned to a group: Mexico to Group A, Canada to Group B, and USA to Group D.

Pot 1 also features defending champions and global heavyweights such as Argentina, Spain, France, England, Brazil, Portugal, Netherlands, Belgium and Germany.

Related Content
Related Content

FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw Pots

  • Pot 1: Canada, Mexico, USA, Spain, Argentina, France, England, Brazil, Portugal, Netherlands, Belgium, Germany

  • Pot 2: Croatia, Morocco, Colombia, Uruguay, Switzerland, Japan, Senegal, Iran, South Korea, Ecuador, Austria, Australia

  • Pot 3: Norway, Panama, Egypt, Algeria, Scotland, Paraguay, Tunisia, Ivory Coast, Uzbekistan, Qatar, South Africa

  • Pot 4: Jordan, Cape Verde, Curacao, Ghana, Haiti, New Zealand, plus four European playoff winners and two intercontinental playoff winners

Draw rules restrict each group to a maximum of two UEFA teams. All other confederations (AFC, CONCACAF, CAF, CONMEBOL, OFC) may have only one representative per group.

How The Teams Advance

Pot 1 contains the traditional giants, defending champions and host nations – sides expected to attract both global attention and heavy expectations.

Pots 2 and 3 offer a more competitive mix, blending seasoned international sides with rapidly improving nations across Asia, Africa, South America, and Europe.

Pot 4 features emerging teams and playoff qualifiers, including several debutants. The Uzbekistan national football team appears in Pot 3, while the Jordan national football team and the Cape Verde national football team sit in Pot 4 after qualifying for the World Cup for the first time.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Tournament Format

After the groups are drawn, the competition moves into a revamped knockout format. Each team will play three round-robin matches, with the top two from every group automatically advancing. They will be joined by the eight best third-placed teams, completing a new Round of 32.

Crucially, the draw will also map out the entire knockout bracket, determining every potential path to the final.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw: Date And Time

The FIFA World Cup 2026 draw will take place on Friday, December 5, 2025. The event will start at 10:30 PM IST.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw: Live Streaming Details

The FIFA World Cup 2026 draw will be live-streamed on the FIFA+ app and website, as well as the FIFA World Cup social media channels in India. However, there will be no television broadcast of the event in the country.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. New Zealand Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 4: Blackcaps Dominate With 417/4; Windies Seek Fightback

  2. Australia Vs England, Ashes 2nd Test Day 1: Joe Root Slams Maiden Ton Down Under In Pink-Ball Test

  3. Nepal Premier League 2025: Royals Pip Rhinos By 49 Runs To Qualify For Play-Offs

  4. Hardik Pandya: Venue For Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Match Featuring India All-Rounder Shifted - Here's Why

  5. Sunil Narine Takes 600 T20 Wickets: Who Are Other Members Of Exclusive Club?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  2. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Economic Agenda Set To Dominate India-Russia Summit

  2. Maharashtra Farmers Revolt Against Shaktipeeth Highway Plan: ‘Not An Inch Of Our Land’

  3. Orange Alert Issued for Chennai and 3 Tamil Nadu Districts Amid Heavy Rainfall

  4. Big Money, Bigger Questions in Andhra’s Investment Push

  5. The Indian Constitution At 75 And The RSS At 100: Who Won?

Entertainment News

  1. The Dhanush Phenomenon: Masculinity, Vulnerability And Stardom

  2. Gustaakh Ishq Review | An Itr-Drenched Ode To A Bygone Era

  3. Tere Ishk Mein Review | A Perplexing Resurrection Of The Aimless One-Sided Loverboy Sans Redemption

  4. Tamasha At 10 | The Curious Magic Of The Eternal Story About Storytelling

  5. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. Russia Blocks Roblox Over 'Extremism' And 'LGBT Propaganda' Claims

  2. Asim Munir Is A ‘Radical Islamist’, Wants War With India: Imran Khan’s Sister

  3. Russia Ratifies Key Defence Pact With India Ahead Of Putin's Visit

  4. US Orders H-1B And H-4 Visa Applicants To Make Social Media Profiles Public In Expanded Vetting

  5. Kremlin Signals No Breakthrough After Putin’s Talks With US Negotiators

Latest Stories

  1. Why Uttarakhand Outpaced Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh: A Tale of Progress, Resources, Missed Opportunities

  2. Delhi Court Pushes ED National Herald Chargesheet Order To 16 December

  3. Southeast Asia Flood: Death Toll Surges To 174 In Indonesia; Sumatra

  4. India Vs Canada Highlights, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Jugraj Shines As IND Hammer CAN 14-3 To Book Final Spot

  5. Weekly Horoscope for November 30 - December 6, 2025: Major Progress Ahead for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Scorpio & Pisces

  6. Daily Horoscope For November 29, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Cancer, Scorpio, And Pisces

  7. Harvesting Death: How Olive Groves Became A Battlefield In Palestine

  8. Trump 'Terminates' 90% Of Biden's Executive Orders, Threatens Prosecution