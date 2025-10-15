FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualified Teams: Cape Verde, Jordan, Uzbekistan To Make Debut - Who Are Next?

The next FIFA international matchdays are in November 2025. During this window, teams across various confederations will continue their push to qualify for the World Cup 2026

  • 48-team World Cup tournament will be held in USA, MEX and CAN

  • FIFA WC final will be held at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

  • The final draw for the FIFA World Cup 2026 will take place on December 5, 2025

Following the latest round of qualifiers, the number of confirmed teams for the FIFA World Cup 2026 stands at 28, with another 20 spots up for grabs. These qualified teams have earned their spots either through confederation qualifiers or as host nations.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 features a historic expansion to 48 teams, introducing more representatives from each continental confederation and increasing global participation.

This expansion is designed to enhance competitive diversity and provide more nations with the opportunity to compete on football's biggest stage. While the majority of places have been/will be filled through respective confederation qualifying rounds, several intercontinental playoff spots remain undecided.

And the last two available World Cup berths will be determined in a play-off tournament scheduled for March 2026, featuring two teams from CONCACAF (North/Central America and Caribbean) and one each from AFC, CAF, CONMEBOL, and OFC. The intercontinental play-off will determine the remaining berths before the official draw.

Which Teams Have Qualified For The FIFA World Cup 2025?

The confirmed qualified teams include Canada, Mexico, and the United States as hosts; Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, and Uruguay from CONMEBOL (South America); Australia, Iran, Japan, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Uzbekistan, and Qatar from the AFC (Asia and Australia); Algeria, Cape Verde, Egypt, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Morocco, Senegal, South Africa, and Tunisia from CAF (Africa); New Zealand from OFC (Oceania); and England from UEFA (Europe.

Notably, Cape Verde, Jordan, and Uzbekistan are set to make their first-ever appearances at the FIFA World Cup Finals, marking a significant milestone for these nations.

FIFA World Cup 2025: Confederation-Wise Breakdown

Confederation Direct slots Play-off slots All Out Can still qualify Qualified
AFC 8 1 46 36 2 8
CAF 9 1 53 40 4 9
CONCACAF 3+3 (hosts) 2 32+3 (hosts) 21 11 0+3
CONMEBOL 6 1 10 3 1 6
OFC 1 1 11 9 1 1
UEFA 16 0 54 14 39 1
Play-offs 2 NA -6 0 -6 0
Total 45+3 (hosts) 6 206+3 (hosts) 123 58 25+3

FIFA World Cup 2026: Schedule, Venues, And Other Details

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is scheduled to take place from June 11, 2026, with the opening match at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, and will conclude on July 19, 2026, with the final at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Group-stage matches will commence immediately following the opening ceremony.

For the unversed, the World Cup 2026 will be co-hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the United States of America -- the first tri-national hosting in FIFA World Cup history and the largest geographic footprint for the event.

Matches will be distributed across multiple cities in all three host countries, with prominent venues including Estadio Azteca (Mexico City), BC Place (Vancouver), MetLife Stadium (New Jersey), Los Angeles Stadium, and other strategically selected stadiums to accommodate the expanded field of teams, fans, and global media.

And this edition marks a return to the traditional June-July window after the exceptional scheduling of the World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

FIFA World Cup 2026: Draw Ceremony Details

The final draw for the FIFA World Cup 2026 will take place on December 5, 2025, at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington DC. USA President Donald Trump and FIFA boss Gianni Infantino jointly announced the venue during a White House ceremony.

During the draw ceremony, team officials, ambassadors, and fans from all 16 host cities are expected to gather. The draw itself is scheduled to start at 12:00 local time and will be broadcast globally by FIFA's media partners.

By December 5, 2025, 42 of the 48 participating teams will have qualified, with the final six berths to be determined through March 2026 play-off matches, ensuring nearly the complete field will be known before the draw determines group compositions.

Meanwhile, the host nations have already been assigned to specific positions -- Mexico as A1, Canada as B1, and the USA as D1.

Published At:
