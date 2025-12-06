FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw Roundup: Messi’s Argentina To Begin Title Defence Against Algeria

Argentina placed in Group J alongside Algeria, Austria and first-timers Jordan
Draw ceremony featured global icons and a FIFA Peace Prize presentation to President Donald Trump
USA in Group D: opening vs Paraguay before Australia and a European play-off winner
Mexico launch the tournament on 11 June in Mexico City versus South Africa
As the FIFA World Cup prepares to return to North America for the first time since 1994, all eyes will immediately turn to Argentina and Lionel Messi, who now know the first steps of their title defence.
The reigning champions have been placed in Group J in the draw on December 5, beginning their campaign against Algeria, before meeting Austria and tournament debutants Jordan in the expanded 48-team, 104-match spectacle.
The event will be staged across 11 NFL stadiums in the United States, alongside three venues in Mexico and two in Canada.
The draw delivered a vibrant, celebrity-laden ceremony that included USA President Donald Trump receiving a FIFA Peace Prize from Gianni Infantino. Global sporting icons Tom Brady, Shaquille O’Neal, Aaron Judge, and Wayne Gretzky assisted in selecting the group-stage balls.
FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw: Group Pathways Take Shape
The United States enter Group D, returning to World Cup action against Paraguay on June 12 in Inglewood, California.
The Americans then meet Australia in Seattle on June 18 before a final group game, on June 25 at SoFi Stadium, against one of Turkiye, Romania, Slovakia or Kosovo, depending on the European play-off outcome. The USMNT last reached the semi-finals in 1930 and the quarter-finals in 2002.
Hosts Mexico open the entire tournament on June 11 in Mexico City, starting Group A against South Africa, with South Korea and the final European play-off winner (from Czech Republic, Ireland, Denmark or North Macedonia) completing the group. Remarkably, South Africa and Mexico also opened the 2010 World Cup in Johannesburg.
Meanwhile, 42 teams have already secured their berths. The remaining 22 continue in continental and intercontinental playoffs, with the final six spots to be decided on March 31.
FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw: Global Heavyweights, Historic Debutants
England, world champions in 1966, are drawn into Group L, where they face Croatia, Ghana and Panama. Five-time winners Brazil headline Group C with Morocco, Haiti and Scotland, while top-ranked Spain begin their campaign in Group H against Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia and Uruguay.
Four-time champions Germany lead Group E (Curaçao, Ivory Coast, Ecuador), while France – winners in 1998 and 2018 – tackle Group I alongside Senegal, Norway and either Bolivia, Iraq or Suriname.
Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo, like Messi preparing for a landmark sixth World Cup, are placed in Group K versus Uzbekistan, Colombia and Congo, Jamaica or New Caledonia.
Other confirmed groups include:
Group G: Belgium, Egypt, Iran, New Zealand
Group B: Canada, Switzerland, Qatar and Italy, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Wales or Northern Ireland
Group F: Netherlands, Japan, Tunisia and Sweden, Ukraine, Albania or Poland
This will be a historic tournament for several debutant nations: Cape Verde, Curacao, Jordan, and Uzbekistan. Curacao, with a population of around 156,000, became the smallest nation ever to qualify.
Unfolding Ceremony And Road Ahead
In a lavish draw at the Kennedy Center, United States President Trump, Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum, and Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney each selected their nation’s ball during the late-running ceremony, which reached its actual draw segment in the 87th minute. Snow fell outside as dignitaries gathered just 189 days before the opening match.
Infantino’s praise-filled presentation of a gold-coloured peace prize trophy and medal to Trump added an unexpected flourish. “This is truly one of the great honours of my life,” Trump said after placing the medal around his neck.
FIFA will announce exact group-stage venues and kick-off times on Saturday. From the quarter-finals onwards, every knockout match – including the July 19 final in East Rutherford, New Jersey – will be staged in the United States.
(With AP Inputs)