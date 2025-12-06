FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw Roundup: Messi’s Argentina To Begin Title Defence Against Algeria

Argentina's coach Lionel Scaloni and former international Walter Samuel sit in the crowd during the draw for the 2026 FIFA World Cup at the Kennedy Center in Washington on December 5, 2025. | Photo: AP/Jacquelyn Martin

Argentina's coach Lionel Scaloni and former international Walter Samuel sit in the crowd during the draw for the 2026 FIFA World Cup at the Kennedy Center in Washington on December 5, 2025. | Photo: AP/Jacquelyn Martin