FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw Roundup: Messi’s Argentina To Begin Title Defence Against Algeria

Argentina begin their FIFA World Cup defence in Group J against Algeria, Austria and debutants Jordan, as a star-studded draw in Washington, D.C., mapped out the expanded 48-team tournament

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw Roundup Lionel Messi Argentina vs Algeria
Argentina's coach Lionel Scaloni and former international Walter Samuel sit in the crowd during the draw for the 2026 FIFA World Cup at the Kennedy Center in Washington on December 5, 2025. | Photo: AP/Jacquelyn Martin
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Argentina placed in Group J alongside Algeria, Austria and first-timers Jordan

  • Draw ceremony featured global icons and a FIFA Peace Prize presentation to President Donald Trump

  • USA in Group D: opening vs Paraguay before Australia and a European play-off winner

  • Mexico launch the tournament on 11 June in Mexico City versus South Africa

As the FIFA World Cup prepares to return to North America for the first time since 1994, all eyes will immediately turn to Argentina and Lionel Messi, who now know the first steps of their title defence.

The reigning champions have been placed in Group J in the draw on December 5, beginning their campaign against Algeria, before meeting Austria and tournament debutants Jordan in the expanded 48-team, 104-match spectacle.

The event will be staged across 11 NFL stadiums in the United States, alongside three venues in Mexico and two in Canada.

The draw delivered a vibrant, celebrity-laden ceremony that included USA President Donald Trump receiving a FIFA Peace Prize from Gianni Infantino. Global sporting icons Tom Brady, Shaquille O’Neal, Aaron Judge, and Wayne Gretzky assisted in selecting the group-stage balls.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw: Group Pathways Take Shape

The United States enter Group D, returning to World Cup action against Paraguay on June 12 in Inglewood, California.

The Americans then meet Australia in Seattle on June 18 before a final group game, on June 25 at SoFi Stadium, against one of Turkiye, Romania, Slovakia or Kosovo, depending on the European play-off outcome. The USMNT last reached the semi-finals in 1930 and the quarter-finals in 2002.

Related Content
Related Content

Hosts Mexico open the entire tournament on June 11 in Mexico City, starting Group A against South Africa, with South Korea and the final European play-off winner (from Czech Republic, Ireland, Denmark or North Macedonia) completing the group. Remarkably, South Africa and Mexico also opened the 2010 World Cup in Johannesburg.

Meanwhile, 42 teams have already secured their berths. The remaining 22 continue in continental and intercontinental playoffs, with the final six spots to be decided on March 31.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw: Global Heavyweights, Historic Debutants

England, world champions in 1966, are drawn into Group L, where they face Croatia, Ghana and Panama. Five-time winners Brazil headline Group C with Morocco, Haiti and Scotland, while top-ranked Spain begin their campaign in Group H against Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia and Uruguay.

Four-time champions Germany lead Group E (Curaçao, Ivory Coast, Ecuador), while France – winners in 1998 and 2018 – tackle Group I alongside Senegal, Norway and either Bolivia, Iraq or Suriname.

Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo, like Messi preparing for a landmark sixth World Cup, are placed in Group K versus Uzbekistan, Colombia and Congo, Jamaica or New Caledonia.

Other confirmed groups include:

Group G: Belgium, Egypt, Iran, New Zealand

Group B: Canada, Switzerland, Qatar and Italy, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Wales or Northern Ireland

Group F: Netherlands, Japan, Tunisia and Sweden, Ukraine, Albania or Poland

This will be a historic tournament for several debutant nations: Cape Verde, Curacao, Jordan, and Uzbekistan. Curacao, with a population of around 156,000, became the smallest nation ever to qualify.

Unfolding Ceremony And Road Ahead

In a lavish draw at the Kennedy Center, United States President Trump, Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum, and Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney each selected their nation’s ball during the late-running ceremony, which reached its actual draw segment in the 87th minute. Snow fell outside as dignitaries gathered just 189 days before the opening match.

Infantino’s praise-filled presentation of a gold-coloured peace prize trophy and medal to Trump added an unexpected flourish. “This is truly one of the great honours of my life,” Trump said after placing the medal around his neck.

FIFA will announce exact group-stage venues and kick-off times on Saturday. From the quarter-finals onwards, every knockout match – including the July 19 final in East Rutherford, New Jersey – will be staged in the United States.

(With AP Inputs)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Australia Vs England Highlights, 2nd Ashes Test Day 2: AUS Take 44-Run Lead At Stumps As ENG Drop Five Catches

  2. Janakpur Bolts Vs Lumbini Lions Highlights, Nepal Premier League: Dilip Nath Finishes in Style As LUL Win By 4 Wickets

  3. India Vs South Africa 3rd ODI: Vishakhapatnam Weather Forecast, ACA-VDCA Stadium Pitch Report

  4. India Vs South Africa 3rd ODI: Check Match Prediction And Head-To-Head Records

  5. Australia Vs England, 2nd Ashes Test: Jofra Archer Cuts Short Jake Weatherald's Impressive Knock - Watch

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  2. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Vladimir Putin India Visit: India, Russia Sign MoU For Cooperation In Port And Shipping Sector

  2. Self Respect Marriage: When Sukumaar Met Elakkiya

  3. Akhilesh Yadav Demands Transparency In UP SIR, Flags BLO Overwork

  4. Thane Brick Kiln Owner Booked for Human Trafficking, Bonded Labour

  5. Orange Alert Issued for Chennai and 3 Tamil Nadu Districts Amid Heavy Rainfall

Entertainment News

  1. Dhurandhar Review | An Occasionally Gripping Spy Drama Consumed By Pakistan, Persecution & Propaganda

  2. The Dhanush Phenomenon: Masculinity, Vulnerability And Stardom

  3. Gustaakh Ishq Review | An Itr-Drenched Ode To A Bygone Era

  4. Tere Ishk Mein Review | A Perplexing Resurrection Of The Aimless One-Sided Loverboy Sans Redemption

  5. Tamasha At 10 | The Curious Magic Of The Eternal Story About Storytelling

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. Is The US ‘War on Drugs’ A Smokescreen To Pressurise Venezuela?

  2. India Sends More Modular Bridges To Cyclone-Hit Sri Lanka As Death Toll Nears 500

  3. Sri Lanka: Cyclone Ditwah Kills Over 480, Caused Severe Nationwide Damage

  4. Report: Only 37 Temples And Gurdwaras Operational In Pakistan

  5. Indonesia Floods: One Million Evacuated And Over 700 Dead

Latest Stories

  1. Why Uttarakhand Outpaced Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh: A Tale of Progress, Resources, Missed Opportunities

  2. Delhi Court Pushes ED National Herald Chargesheet Order To 16 December

  3. Southeast Asia Flood: Death Toll Surges To 174 In Indonesia; Sumatra

  4. India Vs Canada Highlights, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Jugraj Shines As IND Hammer CAN 14-3 To Book Final Spot

  5. Weekly Horoscope for November 30 - December 6, 2025: Major Progress Ahead for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Scorpio & Pisces

  6. Daily Horoscope For November 29, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Cancer, Scorpio, And Pisces

  7. Harvesting Death: How Olive Groves Became A Battlefield In Palestine

  8. Trump 'Terminates' 90% Of Biden's Executive Orders, Threatens Prosecution