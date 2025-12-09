Algeria Vs Iraq Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup: Kick-Off Soon; Group D Titans Battle For Top Spot In Al-Rayyan

Algeria Vs Iraq Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup 2025: The defending champions are on the verge of a quarter-final spot. Photo: FIFA

Welcome to our live coverage of the third and final matchday of FIFA Arab Cup 2025, pitting Algeria against Iraq at the Khalifa International Stadium in Al-Rayyan, Qatar on Tuesday (December 9). Iraq (6 points) are already guaranteed of the top spot in Group D and a quarter-final spot, while Algeria (4 points) are second and on the verge of a knockout berth themselves. Sudan have a remote chance of overtaking the defending champions, but for that they need a six-goal differential. The winner of the Algeria vs Iraq clash would end on top of the group. Follow the live football scores and updates from the ALG vs IRQ match.

LIVE UPDATES

9 Dec 2025, 09:58:38 pm IST Algeria Vs Iraq Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup: ALG Starting XI Here is Algeria's line-up for tonight's clash: View this post on Instagram A post shared by Équipe d'Algérie de football (@lesverts.faf)

9 Dec 2025, 09:29:03 pm IST Algeria Vs Iraq Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup: Group D Standings Iraq, who are already through to the quarters, are on top with six perfect points, while Algeria are second with four. Sudan have one points and a much worse goal difference than Algeria, which means it would take something miraculous for the Falcons of Jediane to overtake the defending champs. Bahrain are out of contention with zero points. FIFA website

9 Dec 2025, 09:02:31 pm IST Algeria Vs Iraq Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup: Start Time, Streaming The match kicks off at 10:30pm IST. The Algeria vs Iraq, FIFA Arab Cup 2025 match will be live streamed on the Alkass Sports YouTube channel in India. It will not be telecast on any platform in the country.