Algeria Vs Iraq Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup: Kick-Off Soon; Group D Titans Battle For Top Spot In Al-Rayyan

Algeria Vs Iraq Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup 2025: Placed second in Group D currently, Algeria can overtake Iraq with a victory tonight. Catch all the action from the ALG vs IRQ football match at the Khalifa International Stadium in Al-Rayyan, Qatar

B
Bhuvan Gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
Algeria Vs Iraq Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup 2025
Algeria Vs Iraq Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup 2025: The defending champions are on the verge of a quarter-final spot. Photo: FIFA
Welcome to our live coverage of the third and final matchday of FIFA Arab Cup 2025, pitting Algeria against Iraq at the Khalifa International Stadium in Al-Rayyan, Qatar on Tuesday (December 9). Iraq (6 points) are already guaranteed of the top spot in Group D and a quarter-final spot, while Algeria (4 points) are second and on the verge of a knockout berth themselves. Sudan have a remote chance of overtaking the defending champions, but for that they need a six-goal differential. The winner of the Algeria vs Iraq clash would end on top of the group. Follow the live football scores and updates from the ALG vs IRQ match.
LIVE UPDATES

Algeria Vs Iraq Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup: ALG Starting XI

Here is Algeria's line-up for tonight's clash:

Algeria Vs Iraq Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup: Group D Standings

Iraq, who are already through to the quarters, are on top with six perfect points, while Algeria are second with four. Sudan have one points and a much worse goal difference than Algeria, which means it would take something miraculous for the Falcons of Jediane to overtake the defending champs. Bahrain are out of contention with zero points.

FIFA website

Algeria Vs Iraq Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup: Start Time, Streaming

The match kicks off at 10:30pm IST. The Algeria vs Iraq, FIFA Arab Cup 2025 match will be live streamed on the Alkass Sports YouTube channel in India. It will not be telecast on any platform in the country.

Algeria Vs Iraq Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup: Hi All!

Greetings and welcome, everyone. The FIFA Arab Cup group-stage is nearing conclusion and a sole knockout spot from Group D is up for grabs. Algeria are close to getting it and aiming to seal that tonight. Hang around for the build-up and live updates.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs South Africa Live Score, 1st T20I: Men In Blue Blow Away Proteas By 101 Runs In 1st T20I At Cuttack

  2. IPL 2026 Mini Auction Final List: Check Complete Breakdown Of Capped And Uncapped Players

  3. India Vs South Africa 1st T20I: How Hardik Pandya's Return Is Going To Benefit Men In Blue?

  4. Ashes 2025-26: Mark Wood Ruled Out Entirely Due To Aggravated Knee Injury; ECB Name Surrey Pacer As Replacement

  5. India Vs South Africa: Has Shubman Gill Become A 'Far More Rounded Player'? Here's What Sanjay Bangar Said

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  3. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. All Eyes On The Capital As Kerala Begins Local Body Elections

  2. Justice, Power, and Misogyny: What The Dileep Verdict Unleashed

  3. The Overbridge People: A City That Refused to See 

  4. Uttar Pradesh Cold Wave Alert: Kanpur Drops to 4.2°C, Severe Cold from December 8

  5. IndiGo Tells DGCA Cancellations Were Caused By ‘Compounding Effect’

Entertainment News

  1. Sharmila Tagore At 81 | A Riveting Force That Redefines Grace

  2. An Unbridled Blooming: The Emerging Landscape Of Girlhood In Cinema

  3. Retro Express | Objection My Lord! This Is Not How Things Happen In Courts

  4. Dhurandhar Review | An Occasionally Gripping Spy Drama Consumed By Pakistan, Persecution & Propaganda

  5. The Dhanush Phenomenon: Masculinity, Vulnerability And Stardom

US News

  1. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  2. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  3. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  4. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  5. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

World News

  1. Nepal's New Banknote: A Quiet Rebellion Against India's Overreach

  2. Zelenskyy Meets European Leaders In London To Discuss US Peace Plan

  3. Nepal: PM Karki Reviews Election Preparations with Parties, Poll Officials And Gen Z Delegates

  4. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  5. China Welcomes Putin’s India Visit, Backs Strong Trilateral Ties

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, December 9, 2025: Predictions for Aries, Leo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  2. All Eyes On The Capital As Kerala Begins Local Body Elections

  3. Golden Globes 2026 Nominations: One Battle After Another Leads With Nine Nods | Full List Of Nominees Out

  4. Zelenskyy Meets European Leaders In London To Discuss US Peace Plan

  5. Rajinikanth Confirms Padayappa Sequel Ahead Of His 75th Birthday

  6. IPL 2026 Mini Auction Final List: Check Complete Breakdown Of Capped And Uncapped Players

  7. Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 4: Ranveer Singh Starrer Sees Sharp Decline, Still Crosses Rs 125 Crore Mark

  8. Fear And Confusion In Jharkhand As 12L Voters Flagged for Deletion