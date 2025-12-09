Algeria Vs Iraq Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup: Kick-Off Soon; Group D Titans Battle For Top Spot In Al-Rayyan

Algeria Vs Iraq Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup: ALG Starting XI
Here is Algeria's line-up for tonight's clash:
Algeria Vs Iraq Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup: Group D Standings
Iraq, who are already through to the quarters, are on top with six perfect points, while Algeria are second with four. Sudan have one points and a much worse goal difference than Algeria, which means it would take something miraculous for the Falcons of Jediane to overtake the defending champs. Bahrain are out of contention with zero points.
Algeria Vs Iraq Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup: Start Time, Streaming
The match kicks off at 10:30pm IST. The Algeria vs Iraq, FIFA Arab Cup 2025 match will be live streamed on the Alkass Sports YouTube channel in India. It will not be telecast on any platform in the country.
Algeria Vs Iraq Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup: Hi All!
Greetings and welcome, everyone. The FIFA Arab Cup group-stage is nearing conclusion and a sole knockout spot from Group D is up for grabs. Algeria are close to getting it and aiming to seal that tonight. Hang around for the build-up and live updates.