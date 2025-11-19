Curacao Factfile: All You Need To Know About Smallest Nation To Qualify For FIFA World Cup 2026

Curacao qualified for the FIFA World Cup 2026, becoming the smallest nation ever to do so, following a historic draw with Jamaica. Know all about the Caribbean island nation, including the country profile, the team, the manager, the players, and more

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
FIFA World Cup 2026: Curacao Factfile – All You Need To Know About Smallest Nation To Qualify
Curacao players celebrate qualifying for the FIFA World Cup 2026 after the match against Jamaica in Kingston on Tuesday, November 18, 2025. | Photo: AP/Collin Reid
  • Curacao qualified for FIFA World Cup 2026, topping Group B

  • The team achieved this feat with a population of just 156,115

  • Manager Dick Advocaat, Dutch-born players key for qualification

  • Curacao join debutants in the expanded tournament next summer

Curacao made football history on November 18, confirming their qualification for the FIFA World Cup 2026. The tiny Caribbean island secured their spot with a 0-0 draw against Jamaica, becoming the smallest nation by population ever to reach football's biggest stage.

The Curacao team, known as the 'Blue Wave', topped their group unbeaten, joining Panama and Haiti in the expanded 48-team tournament next summer, which will be co-hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Curacao's Historic World Cup Qualification

Curacao, ranked 82nd by FIFA, finished top of CONCACAF Group B, collecting 12 points and remaining the sole undefeated nation throughout the qualifying campaign. The disciplined goalless draw in Kingston was enough to seal their first-ever FIFA World Cup berth.

The Central Bureau of Statistics estimated the country's population at just 156,115 as of January 2025. Thus, Curacao now holds the record as the smallest nation by population to qualify for the World Cup, surpassing Iceland's 2018 record when they had a population of over 350,000.

The Team Behind The Dream Run

Remarkably, Curacao accomplished this feat even without head coach Dick Advocaat in the dugout. The 78-year-old Dutchman, who has managed national teams including the Netherlands, Belgium, Russia, and South Korea, returned to the Netherlands for family reasons before the crucial match.

Advocaat's extensive career makes him one of the sport's most experienced coaches. At 78, he will become the oldest manager to lead a team at a World Cup, surpassing Otto Rehhagel's previous record.

Most of Curacao's squad comprises Dutch-born players with familial ties to the island. Notable players include Joshua Brenet of Livingston, Ar'jany Martha (Rotherham), Sontje Hansen (Middlesbrough), and Tahith Chong (Sheffield United), who was born in Curacao and previously a Manchester United talent.

Midfielder Juninho Bacuna, who played for Huddersfield, Rangers, and Birmingham, expressed his excitement, saying, "It's incredible and amazing. Even a few years ago, you would not even think about it." He also highlighted the importance of playing alongside his brother, Leandro, the national team captain.

Advocaat's influence has been impactful since he took over in January 2024. "Everyone knows Dick Advocaat is a big name, he is a big coach and everyone respects him in his decisions and the way he works," Bacuna said. "His presence is really important for us as a team and also for the country, and his impact has been really big."

Before leading the team on the pitch, Advocaat also resolved a prior payment dispute between players and the football association. He then set his sights on World Cup qualification, which the team has now achieved.

Curacao will feature at the 2026 World Cup alongside debutant nations like Cape Verde, Jordan, and Uzbekistan. The official group stage draw is scheduled for December 5 at the Kennedy Centre in Washington, D.C.

Curacao: Nation Profile

Curacao is a small Caribbean island situated just 37 miles off the Venezuelan coast, covering approximately 444 sq km – smaller than the Isle of Man. The country gained autonomous country status within the Kingdom of the Netherlands in 2010 after the dissolution of the Netherlands Antilles.

Colonised by the Dutch for decades, it now flourishes as a tourist destination and oil-refining hub. Its statistical bureau recalculated the island's population using the 2023 census, publishing it as 156,115 in January 2025. The sex ratio stands at approximately 81.9 men per 100 women.

(With AP Inputs)

Published At:
