Curacao 0-0 Jamaica: The Blue Family Seal FIFA WC 2026 Spot

Curaçao salvaged a 0-0 draw with Jamaica on Tuesday to become the smallest nation by population to qualify for a World Cup and will be joined by CONCACAF sides Panama and Haiti which also booked their spots. Curaçao finished as the only undefeated nation in the tournament and finished atop of Group B with 12 points to advance to the World Cup for the first time in its history. Curaçao got the historic result despite not having his coach Dick Advocaat on the bench. The 78-year-old Advocaat missed the crucial match because he had to return to the Netherlands last weekend for family reasons. Advocaat was at the helm of the Netherlands national team for three stints and managed South Korea, Belgium and Russia before taking the job with Curaçao.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
World Cup Qualifier Soccer Match: Curacao vs Jamaica
Curaçao players celebrate qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after a soccer match against Jamaica in Kingston, Jamaica. | Photo: AP/Collin Reid
1/5
World Cup Qualifier Soccer Match: Jamaica vs Curacao
Curaçao players celebrate qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after a soccer match against Jamaica in Kingston, Jamaica. | Photo: AP/Collin Reid
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/5
FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Curacao vs Jamaica
A Curaçao team member celebrates qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after a soccer match against Jamaica in Kingston, Jamaica. | Photo: AP/Collin Reid
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/5
FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Jamaica vs Curacao
Curaçao players celebrate qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after a soccer match against Jamaica in Kingston, Jamaica. | Photo: AP/Collin Reid
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/5
FIFA World Cup Qualifier Soccer Match: Curacao vs Jamaica
Curaçao's Juninho Bacuna, center, fight for the ball against Jamaica's Ethan Pinnock, left, during a World Cup 2026 qualifying soccer match in Kingston, Jamaica. | Photo: AP/Collin Reid
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/5
FIFA World Cup Qualifier Soccer Match: Jamaica vs Curacao
Curacao's Roshon Van Eijma, in the air, fights for the ball with Jamaica's Gregory Leigh, right, and Jonathan Russell during a World Cup 2026 qualifying soccer match in Kingston, Jamaica. | Photo: AP/Collin Reid
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Shubman Gill Latest Update: India Captain Ruled Out Of 2nd Test, Rishabh Pant To Lead - Reports

  2. India Vs South Africa: Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah Likely To Skip ODIs - Report

  3. Ashes 2025-26: Five Things To Look Forward To During Australia Vs England Rivalry Down Under

  4. ICC U-19 World Cup 2026 Schedule: Full List Of Fixtures, India Games, Venues, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  5. India A Vs South Africa A, 3rd Unofficial ODI: Proteas Humble Hosts By 73 Runs To Avoid Series Whitewash

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

  2. 'Heartbroken' Carlos Alcaraz Rules Himself Of Spain's Davis Cup Finals

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Belgium Down France To Book First Semi-final Spot

  4. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Sees Off Carlos Alcaraz Threat To Defend Title In Turin

  5. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Surges To Victory Over Rival, Carlos Alcaraz In Turin

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Scrutinising the Sweep In Bihar Election

  2. 2020 Delhi Riots Case: Delhi Police Opposes Umar Khalid Bail, Says No Change in Circumstances to Revisit Bail Rejection

  3. Seven More Maoists Killed In Fresh Encounter At Maredumilli

  4. Himachal Pradesh: Flood-hit Families Struggle For Shelter, Livelihood, And Basic Relief

  5. Shah Bano’s Daughter Speaks: Truth Behind Bollywood Film Haq And Her Mother’s Historic Legal Battle

Entertainment News

  1. Nayanthara At 41: Revisiting The Lady Superstar’s 6 Best Performances

  2. DIFF 2025 : I, The Song | Dechen Roder’s Seraphic Exploration Of Identity, Illusion & Invention

  3. DIFF 2025 | Happyend: A Tender Tale Of Finding Political Consciousness

  4. DIFF 2025 | Interview With Ritu Sarin And Tenzing Sonam: “DIFF Was Born Out Of Love For Cinema And Community”

  5. Kamini Kaushal, The Oldest Living Actress Bows Out

US News

  1. Trump Defends Saudi Crown Prince Over Khashoggi Killing, Says ‘Things Happen’

  2. Congress Overwhelmingly Passes Bill Requiring Release of Epstein Case Files

  3. US To Sell F-35 Fighter Jets to Saudi Arabia, Says Trump Ahead of Crown Prince’s White House Visit

  4. Goyal Signals Imminent Progress On India–US Trade Pact, Stresses Need for ‘Fair And Balanced’ Deal

  5. UN Security Council Backs Trump’s Gaza Plan, Approves International Stabilisation Force

World News

  1. US To Sell F-35 Fighter Jets to Saudi Arabia, Says Trump Ahead of Crown Prince’s White House Visit

  2. Samsung Faces Backlash Over Alleged Installation Of 'Unremovable' Israeli Spyware On Its Phones

  3. India Needs To Stop Enabling Hasina’s Media Outreach: Bangladesh Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam

  4. Congress Overwhelmingly Passes Bill Requiring Release of Epstein Case Files

  5. Israeli Airstrike on Lebanon’s Ein el-Hilweh Camp Kills 13

Latest Stories

  1. Cold Wave and Fog Alert: Uttar Pradesh Braces for Temperature Decline

  2. Dhurandhar: R Madhavan Reveals The Story Behind His Transformation In Aditya Dhar's Spy Drama

  3. Delhi Pollution Alert: Air Quality Hits 386 in ‘Very Poor’ Category, 16 Stations Record ‘Severe’ Levels

  4. Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha Share First Pics Of Son, Reveal Name - Neer

  5. Tamil Nadu Braces for Heavy Rainfall: Low-Pressure System Expected This Weekend

  6. Supreme Court Invalidates Provisions Of Tribunals Reforms Act, 2021

  7. Shubman Gill Injury Update: Skipper To Join Team In Guwahati, IND Vs SA 2nd Test Availability Uncertain

  8. Horoscope Today, November 19, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Scorpio, Aquarius, and All Zodiac Signs