FIFA Peace Prize: What We Know So Far About New Award, Donald Trump Speculation, And More

President Trump and FIFA President Gianni Infantino pose during the greetings ceremony before the family picture at the Gaza Peace Summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, Monday, Oct.13 2025. | Photo: Pool photo/Yoan Valat via AP

President Trump and FIFA President Gianni Infantino pose during the greetings ceremony before the family picture at the Gaza Peace Summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, Monday, Oct.13 2025. | Photo: Pool photo/Yoan Valat via AP