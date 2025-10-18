Trump Claims Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict Will Be An ‘Easy One’ To Solve

Referring to how he solved the India-Pakistan conflict, a claim which New Delhi has denied, Trump lamented that despite “solving so many wars,” he was never awarded a Nobel Prize.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: abhijay vaish
Updated on:
Updated on:
Trump Claims Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict Will Be An ‘Easy One’ To Solve
Donald Trump Photo: File photo
  • Donald Trump on Friday claimed to solve eight wars so far and indicated that the ongoing conflict between Afghanistan and Pakistan will be an "easy one" for him to solve.

  • He stated that "Although I do understand that Pakistan attacked, or there is an attack going on with Afghanistan."

  • At least three local Afghan cricketers were also killed during the strikes, the Afghanistan Cricket Board announced. 

United States president Donald Trump on Friday claimed to solve eight wars so far and indicated that the ongoing conflict between Afghanistan and Pakistan will be an "easy one" for him to solve. He made the remarks while speaking to reporters at the White House. 

"Although I do understand that Pakistan attacked, or there is an attack going on with Afghanistan. That's an easy one for me to solve if I have to solve it. In the meantime, I have to run the USA, but I love solving wars," Trump said. 

Referring to how he solved the India-Pakistan conflict, a claim which New Delhi has denied, Trump lamented that despite “solving so many wars,” he was never awarded a Nobel Prize.

"I solved eight wars. Go to Rwanda and the Congo, and talk about India and Pakistan. Look at all of the wars that we solved, and every time I solved, when they said, 'If you solve the next one, you're going to get the Nobel Prize.' I didn't get a Nobel Prize. Somebody got it who is a very nice woman. I don't know who she is, but she was very generous. I don't care about all that stuff. I just care about saving lives. But this (Pak-Afghan conflict) will be number nine,” he said. 

Both Pakistan and Afghanistan had recently agreed to a 48-hour ceasefire. However, Afghan officials claimed that Pakistan violated the agreement.

"Pakistan has broken the ceasefire and bombed three locations in Paktika" province, a senior Taliban official told news agency AFP, adding "Afghanistan will retaliate."

At least three local Afghan cricketers were also killed during the strikes, the Afghanistan Cricket Board announced. 

