Pakistan, Afghanistan Agree To 48-Hour Ceasefire: Pakistani Government

Pakistan's Foreign Ministry described the standoff as "complex yet resolvable," committing both sides to sincere efforts for a positive outcome during the ceasefire. Major border crossings like Torkham and Chaman, closed amid the violence, may reopen, easing disruptions to vital trade. International actors, including China, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and the U.S., have urged restraint, with mediation efforts credited for the de-escalation. Defence Minister Khawaja Asif warned that hostilities could resume if unresolved, highlighting the fragile state of ties since the Taliban's 2021 takeover. The pause offers a critical window to address grievances tied to the disputed 2,600-km Durand Line, but analysts caution that without tackling root causes like militancy and border disputes, escalation risks persist.