Indian Artefacts Among 600 Stolen in High-Value Burglary at UK Museum

The stolen items include carved ivory figures, silverware, bronze sculptures, jewellery, military insignia linked to the East India Company.

artefacts stolen
Police have released CCTV images of the suspects and appealed to the public for information. Photo: X.com
  • Over 600 artefacts were stolen from a museum storage facility in Bristol in a high-value burglary involving four unidentified suspects.

  • The stolen items include ivory carvings, silverware, bronze sculptures, jewellery, and pieces linked to the East India Company.

  • Police have released CCTV images, strengthened security, and launched a major investigation to recover the artefacts and identify the burglars

More than 600 culturally significant artefacts were stolen from a museum storage facility in Bristol in a major burglary that took place in the early hours of September 25. Four unidentified men broke into a building that housed items from a collection focused on the history of the British Empire and Commonwealth. Police have released CCTV images of the suspects and appealed to the public for information.

The stolen items include carved ivory figures, silverware, bronze sculptures, jewellery, military insignia linked to the East India Company, and other objects representing centuries of colonial history. Many pieces were donated and are considered irreplaceable cultural treasures.

Investigators described the burglary as a serious loss to the city’s heritage. Police are reviewing CCTV footage, analysing forensic evidence and urging the public to report any attempt to sell unusual artefacts. Security around the museum’s stored collections has been strengthened as efforts continue to trace the suspects and recover the stolen objects.

